Nadhim Zahawi - live: Jeremy Hunt refuses twice to say if he’s ever paid tax penalty
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt remarked that he would not ‘talk about my personal tax affairs’
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has declined to say whether he has ever paid a penalty to the taxman.
Asked whether he had ever paid a penalty to HM Revenue and Customs, he said at an event hosted by Bloomberg: “I’m not going to talk about my personal tax affairs, but I don’t think there’s anything you’d find interesting to write about if I can put it that way.”
Though the Prime Minister’s press secretary initially insisted Rishi Sunak’s tax affairs were “confidential”, No 10 has now confirmed that he has never paid a tax penalty to HMRC.
Meanwhile, a former Conservative Party chairman has called on Nadhim Zahawi to “step aside” whilst he is investigated over his tax affairs.
Sir Jake Berry said on BBC Question Time that standing down for the period of the investigation would be the “right thing to do now.”
“The government needs to find a mechanism for ministers and MPs who are under investigation in this way to step aside, to clear their name and then to come back into government if that is appropriate”, Sir Berry added.
Government to invest in ‘mini-Canary Wharfs’ across the country, Hunt confirms
The UK Government will invest in “mini-Canary Wharfs” across the country to help reverse the economic migration from other parts of the country to the South East of England, the Chancellor said.
Jeremy Hunt, during a speech at Bloomberg’s London office, said it was “economically damaging” that the country’s second cities were not the “economic powerhouses” that they are in other countries, arguing UK GDP could be 5% higher if they were producing more growth.
Announcing measures designed to level-up, the Chancellor added: “This year we will announce investment zones, mini-Canary Wharfs, supporting each one of our growth industries, each one focused in high-potential but underperforming areas in line with our mission to level-up.
“They will be focused on our research strengths, executed in partnership with local government, with advantageous fiscal treatment to attract new investment.
“And we’ll shortly start a process to identify exactly where they will go.”
‘Britain needs you’, Hunt urges people who left work during the pandemic
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has told people who left work during the pandemic and have not returned that “Britain needs you”.
“If companies can’t employ the staff they need, they can’t grow,” he said at an event hosted by Bloomberg.
He said that one fifth of working age adults are economically inactive. Around five million people do not want to work, he added.
“It’s time for a fundamental programme of reforms to support people with long-term conditions or mental illness to overcome the barriers and prejudices that prevent them from working.
“We will never harness the full potential of our country unless we unlock it for each and every one of our citizens.”
He added: “So to those who retired early after the pandemic, or haven’t found the right role after furlough, I say Britain needs you. And we will look at the conditions necessary to make work worth your while.”
The news comes as the Government is embroiled in a furore over Nadhim Zahawi’s tax scandal.
Four pillars ‘essential for any modern economy’, Hunt says
Outlining his plan for growth, Jeremy Hunt said it would be based on what he called his “four pillars”.
The Chancellor, in a speech at Bloomberg in London, said he would use the pillars as a “framework” against to assess individual policies.
He said they were “essential for any modern, innovation-led economy”.
The four pillars, all beginning with the letter “E” are: enterprise, education, employment and everywhere.
Chancellor wants the UK to become ‘one of the most prosperous’ countries in Europe post-Brexit
Jeremy Hunt said he wanted Brexit to become a “catalyst” for economic growth in order to reduce the “weaknesses” in the UK economy.
He said there had been “uneven, lower growth” in Britain, listing issues such as structural productivity, skills gaps and low business investment and the “overconcentration of wealth in the South East”.
The Chancellor, in a speech in central London, said: “We want to be one of the most prosperous countries in Europe. Today I want to set out our plan to address those issues.
“That plan, our plan for growth is necessitated, energised and made possible by Brexit.
“The desire to move to a high-wage, high-skill economy is one shared on all sides of that debate.
“We need to make Brexit a catalyst for the bold choices that will take advantage of the nimbleness and flexibilities that it makes possible.”
Britain needs a ‘more positive attitude to risk-taking’, Chancellor claims
The Chancellor said that “Britain needs a more positive attitude to risk-taking”, as it is “too cautious compared to our US friends.”
“Brexit is an opportunity not just to change regulations, but also to work with our experienced, effective, and independent regulators”, he said.
“To create an economic environment which is more innovation friendly, and more growth focused.”
He added that scale-up companies have a “critical” need to more easily access capital, and referred to the Government’s Edinburgh Reforms package which are set to make the UK a more competitive place for businesses.
The reforms “could unlock more than £100 billion of additional investment into the UK’s most productive growth industries”, Mr Hunt reiterated.
Jeremy Hunt has claimed that Brexit has provided an opportunity for the UK to change its regulations so that innovative companies can more easily access cash.
‘Best tax cut right now is a cut in inflation’, says Hunt
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the “best tax cut right now is a cut in inflation”, arguing that reducing inflation was the “only sustainable way to restore industrial harmony” in Britain.
In a speech at Bloomberg’s London HQ, Mr Hunt said: “My party understands better than others the importance of low taxes in creating incentives and fostering the animal spirits that spur economic growth.
“Another Conservative insight is that risk-taking by individuals and businesses can only happen when governments provide economic and financial stability.
“So the best tax cut right now is a cut in inflation.
“And the plan I set out in the autumn statement tackles that root cause of instability in the British economy.
“The Prime Minister talked about halving inflation as one of his five key priorities and doing so is the only sustainable way to restore industrial harmony.”
Hunt hits out at post-pandemic ‘declinism’ in Bloomberg speech
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said that the public sector has rebounded more slowly from the pandemic than he wanted, but hit out at “declinism”.
Speaking at an event hosted by Bloomberg, he said: “Declinism about Britain is just wrong. It’s always been wrong in the past, and it’s wrong today.
“Some of the gloom is based on statistics that don’t reflect the whole picture. Like every G7 country, our growth was slower in the years after the financial crisis than before it.
“But since 2010, the UK has grown faster than France, Japan and Italy. Not at the bottom, but right in the middle of the pack.
“Since the Brexit referendum, we’ve grown at about the same rate as Germany. Yes, we’ve not returned to pre-pandemic employment or output levels, but an economy that contracted 20% in a pandemic, still has nearly the lowest unemployment for half a century.
“Whilst our public sector continues to recover more slowly than we would like from the pandemic strengthening the case for reform, our private sector has grown seven and a half percent in the last year.
Former Tory chair calls for Nadhim Zahawi to ‘step aside’
Former Conservative Party chairman Jake Berry has called for Nadhim Zahawi to resign amid the furore around his tax affairs.
Speaking on BBC’s Question Time on Thursday, Mr Zahawi’s predecessor said the current chairman should “step aside.”
Mr Berry said it was “unsustainable” for any minister to stay in post while being investigated.
Rishi Sunak has called in his independent ethics adviser to carry out an inquiry into a multi-million-pound settlement he reached with HMRC while he was chancellor last year.
The prime minister has so far resisted calls for Mr Zahawi - who is also a Cabinet Office minister - to be sacked.
Thomas Kingsley reports:
Former Tory chair calls for Nadhim Zahawi to ‘step aside’
Former Conservative Party chairman was sacked by Rishi Sunak
