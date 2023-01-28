Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak received informal advice in October that there could be a reputational risk to the government from Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs, it has been reported.

Government officials are said to have given the new prime minister informal advice as he drew up his cabinet in October, regarding the risks from an HMRC investigation settled only months earlier.

Mr Sunak has come under pressure over his decision to appoint Mr Zahawi as Tory party chair, with questions too asked about his political judgement in doing so. He has insisted that “no issues were raised with me” when he appointed Mr Zahawi to his current role.

Downing Street has strongly denied the claim. A No 10 spokesperson said: “These claims are not true. The prime minister was not informed of these details, informally or otherwise.”

The Independent revealed in July last year that HMRC was investigating Mr Zahawi and his tax affairs following inquiries made by the National Crime Agency and Serious Fraud Office. The chancellor denied this and threatened to take legal action.

According to The Observer, Mr Sunak was warned back in October that the tax issue involved a significant amount of money.

It comes after the prime minister ordered an investigation into Mr Zahawi by Sir Laurie Magnus, his independent adviser on ministers’ interests, after the Tory chairman paid a penalty as part of the dispute.

Mr Zahawi is believed to have authorised HMRC to discuss his settlement – estimated to be worth £4.8 million including the penalty – with the ethics inquiry.

Mr Sunak this week told broadcasters: “I’m not going to pre-judge the outcome of the investigation, it’s important that the independent adviser is able to do his work.

“That’s what he’s currently doing, that’s what I’ve asked him to do and I’ll await the findings of that investigation.”

Rishi Sunak has come under pressure over his appointment of Nadhim Zahawi (REUTERS)

A week ago, Mr Sunak told Prime Minister’s Questions that Mr Zahawi had addressed the fiasco “in full”.

But he went on to launch an investigation, admitting there were “questions that need answering” after the penalty was revealed.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner urged Mr Sunak to “come clean”.

She said: “The prime minister’s pathetic attempt to dodge scrutiny and skirt responsibility over Nadhim Zahawi cannot hold. He must now come clean on what he knew and when.

“The first hundred days of Rishi Sunak’s premiership have revealed a prime minister too weak to lead.”

It comes as a senior Tory peer and former Commons standards chair appeared to suggest that Mr Zahawi should step away from his Conservative Party role while the inquiry into his tax affairs continues.

Lord Young of Cookham, who served in a range of Conservative administrations from Margaret Thatcher to Theresa May, suggested that under-pressure ministers should feel able to step aside for the duration of any investigation.

It will only add to calls for the Tory chairman to stand down while under investigation for settling a multimillion-pound tax dispute while chancellor.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Week In Westminster programme, Lord Young said: “Last year, a minister was accused of an impropriety. He resigned and he was cleared.”

In an apparent reference to former minister Conor Burns, who had the Tory whip restored after being cleared of misconduct at the party conference in October, he said: “I think what a prime minister should do in those sorts of circumstances is bring the minister back and I think that would give out a signal that (it) is not the end of your career if you stand back while the inquiry takes place.

“You can be rehabilitated if, indeed, allegations are proved to be untrue,” said the peer, who chaired the Standards and Privileges Committee for nearly a decade.

The senior Tory said that a prime minister had to be “fair” to any minister facing damaging allegations.

But Lord Young said that he hoped the inquiry into Mr Zahawi would not “take too long”.

He also called for the report into Mr Zahawi to be published “in full”, as well as adding his voice to calls for the Government’s ethics adviser to be able to initiate their own investigations.

Lord Young said: “I think a signal would be if that report was published in full. We’ve been promised a summary. Well, I’d quite like to see the whole report.”

On Saturday, HMRC admitted that it had made mistakes in the handling of a freedom of information (FOI) request centred on the tax affairs of ministers.

HMRC had last year said that no minister was being investigated. But at the time, Mr Zahawi was the subject of a probe by tax officials.

A response to a freedom of information request by tax lawyer Dan Neidle, who had been working to expose Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs, was believed by HMRC staff to be incorrect after he was informed that it was a backbench Tory MP and not a minister who was under investigation.

We acknowledge that the processing of this FOI request was subject to a series of administrative errors, which we very much regret HMRC spokesperson

“We acknowledge that the processing of this FOI request was subject to a series of administrative errors, which we very much regret.

“We corrected these errors as soon as they came to light and are confident that our most recent response to Mr Neidle was both accurate and in line with the Information Commissioner’s Office guidance,” an HMRC spokesperson said.

A Liberal Democrats source said the party is planning a “Shakespearean tragedy” in Mr Zahawi’s Stratford-on-Avon seat, with the constituency added to leader Sir Ed Davey’s tour of England ahead of the local elections in May.

Both the Lib Dems and Labour have called on Mr Zahawi to stand aside, but those calls have been so far resisted by both the prime minister and the Tory chairman.

Amid the furore over his tax arrangements, Mr Zahawi visited a barbershop in his constituency on Friday, posting photos of the engagement on Twitter on Saturday morning.