Nadhim Zahawi becomes latest Conservative MP standing down at the election

Nadhim Zahawi has become the latest Conservative MP to announce he will step down at the next election.

With the party expected to face heavy losses in the general election, the former chancellor said the time is right for “a new, energetic Conservative” to take over.

The Stratford-on-Avon MP becomes the 64th Conservative to announce he is standing down at the end of this parliament, with the country expected to go to the polls in October or November. Mr Zahawi, who served as chancellor in 2022, was facing a tough re-election, with polls suggesting he was on course to lose the seat, which has only elected Conservatives since 1950.

In a statement posted on X, Mr Zahawi said: “Every morning as I shave my head in the mirror, I have to pinch myself. How is it that a boy from Baghdad who came to these shores, fleeing persecution and unable to speak a word of English, was able to do as much as I have?”

The MP said he was immensely privileged to have served across government, including as education secretary, chancellor and as the chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster - during which time he coordinated the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

But, quoting William Shakespeare, Mr Zahawi said: “As my most famous constituent once wrote: ‘Go to your bosom; knock there and ask your heart what it doth know’.

“I have come to feel that the time is right for a new, energetic Conservative to fight for the honour of representing Stratford-on-Avon and assuming the mantle of MP for Shakespeare. I will, of course, serve my constituents with dedication and determination until then.”

