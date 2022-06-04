Culture secretary Nadine Dorries has been widely mocked on social media after claiming that there were more people cheering than booing at Boris Johnson at Friday’s Platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral.

In a tweet on Friday evening, Ms Dorries suggested that the media had exaggerated the scale of jeers faced by the prime minister for the sake of sensational headlines.

But her claim was swiftly contradicted by ITV News royal editor Chris Ship, who was present for the PM’s arrival and said the booing was “very loud indeed”.

And many of the 16,000-plus Twitter users who responded to her message included clips of TV footage on which the boos were clearly audible.

Some pointed out that, even if Ms Dorries were correct about cheers outnumbering jeers, it would still be unprecedented for a serving prime minister to be barracked at a church service to celebrate the Queen.

In her tweet shortly before 7pm on Friday, Ms Dorries – whose role includes responsibility for media regulation - wrote: “There were far, far more cheers, but that doesn’t make a good headline does it?”

Mr Ship replied: “The facts are, and I was there, the boos were very loud indeed. No escaping that. Reporters are there to report. Not make stuff up.”

The barracking of the PM was remarked on by TV reporters covering the event as it happened, with BBC presenter Jane Hill noting that there was a “substantial amount” of booing as Mr Johnson and wife Carrie entered the cathedral.

Responding to Ms Dorries’ tweet, Liberal Democrat peer Lord Rennard said: “Simply not true. Lies like this are the reason that people choose to boo Boris. Everybody can hear the live commentary for themselves. The boos when Boris left were even louder.”

Labour MP Christian Wakeford, who defected from Tories in protest at Mr Johnson’s leadership, said: “That’s because it’s not true, Nadine.”

And rugby star Brian Moore told Ms Dorries: “Your sycophancy has robbed you of the little judgement you had. Have some dignity.”

Several Twitter users posted a famous quote from George Orwell’s novel 1984, describing an authoritarian government’s use of propaganda to distort the truth: “The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”

Other respondents were quick to make fun of the culture secretary’s comment.

In a reference to the lockdown-busting parties at 10 Downing Street, Scarfolk author Richard Littler tweeted: “Tories 2021: ‘There was no booze’. Tories 2022: ‘There were no boos’."

Author James Felton asked the culture secretary: “Genuine question; are you aware of the fact that other people can hear sounds?”

In response to Ms Dorries’ criticism of press coverage, The Times ran an unscientific Twitter poll, which found significantly more than 90 per cent of those responding felt there was more booing than cheering audible.

Times Radio broadcaster Matt Chorley asked: “Can you recall an occasion when a prime minister has received *any* boos in the middle of a big royal event?”

Broadcaster Danny Baker said: “There are supposed to be far more cheers. That’s what people who attend royal events do.

“That there was a huge groundswell of negativity for Johnson is unprecedented. You saying that there were ‘more cheers’ admits he was also roundly booed. By a royal crowd.”