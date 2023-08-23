Pressure grows on Rishi Sunak to suspend Nadine Dorries for refusing to quit

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A senior Tory has demanded that Rishi Sunak suspends Nadine Dorries 75 days after she promised to quit as an MP “with immediate effect”.

Caroline Nokes joined growing calls for the prime minister to withdraw the whip from Ms Dorries.

“Her heart’s not in it and if your heart’s not in it, then you shouldn’t be taking up a seat that somebody who wishes to represent the people of that constituency with heart and soul could be doing,” Ms Nokes said.

It came a day after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer challenged Mr Sunak to “force the issue” and push Ms Dorries to finally quit her seat. And Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said on Wednesday Mr Sunak should “have the guts” to sack Ms Dorries as a Tory MP.

They join two councils in Ms Dorries’ Mid Bedfordshire constituency also calling for her to quit. Flitwick Town Council has said she is focused on “political manoeuvres to embarrass the Government” and not representing her constituents.

While Shefford Town Council wrote to the former culture secretary to criticise her “scant interest” in Mid Bedfordshire.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick has also urged her to “get on” and quit, saying that being in parliament is a “special privilege”.

Mr Sunak himself has slammed Ms Dorries, claiming her constituents are not being “properly represented” and suggesting she should hurry up and quit.

But he has so far refused to withdraw the whip, meaning she still sits as a Tory MP.

On 9 June Ms Dorries pledged to stand down immediately over her failure to gain a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list – but 10 weeks on, she has yet to formally resign.

She last spoke in the Commons chamber on 7 July 2022 and has been accused of failing to hold a surgery for her constituents since March 2020.

Signs have popped up in Mid Bedfordshire branding Ms Dorries a “dosser” and calling for her to quit.

Ms Nokes joined growing calls for the prime minister to withdraw the whip from Ms Dorries (PA Archive)

Speaking to Times Radio on Wednesday, Ms Nokes, chair of parilament’s women and equalities committee, said: "Well, you know, she shouldn’t have the Tory whip if she’s made it plain that she no longer wishes to be a Conservative MP but can’t take that final step towards resignation. I think she needs to crack on and do that.

"There is, of course, the situation that MPs cannot be sacked unless by a recall petition and certainly Nadine has not done anything to trigger that.

“But her heart’s not in it and if your heart’s not in it, then you shouldn’t be taking up a seat that somebody who wishes to represent the people of that constituency with heart and soul could be doing."

Also speaking to Times Radio, Tory MP Damian Green said Ms Dorries should go. “She said she’s going to resign immediately - then do it.

“I just think she’s not just damaging Parliament, she is damaging her own reputation as well, I think. Having said she’s going to go, it would be in everyone’s interest if she just went.”

And on a visit to the constituency to campaign for the Liberal Democrat candidate to replace Ms Dorries, Sir Ed said people in Mid Bedfordshire are “fed up”.

“Rishi Sunak should have the guts to sack Nadine Dorries as a Conservative MP. His silence on this whole sorry saga has become deafening,” he said.