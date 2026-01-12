First Minister calls X ‘woefully inadequate’ amid Grok AI misuse row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

First Minister Michelle O’Neill has denounced social media site X as “woefully inadequate” after reports its AI chatbot Grok created and shared sexualised images of children.

Regulator Ofcom has announced it has launched an investigation into the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.

Alliance party leader Naomi Long described X as “toxic and vile” while SDLP leader Claire Hanna called the platform a “cesspit”.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said there is “clearly a vulnerability” with the “proliferation of explicit content” but that Grok is not “any more of a troublesome platform than other examples of AI”.

All, including the First Minister, have active accounts on X.

In a statement Ofcom said there had been “deeply concerning reports” that the Grok AI chatbot is “being used to create and share undressed images of people – which may amount to intimate image abuse or pornography – and sexualised images of children that may amount to child sexual abuse material”.

Ms O’Neill said X had been “woefully inadequate” in dealing with the problems arising from use of the Grok AI tool.

She said: “I do believe the Government should step in and I think there’s a lot more conversation to be had certainly here at a local level.

“There is legislation coming forward through the Department of Justice, we’re going to continue to work with Naomi Long in terms of what we can do, but we have that online protection legislation that was brought forward last year, that’s now creating space for investigation, but yes, X has been woefully, woefully inadequate in terms of their response.

“It’s absolutely disgraceful and disgusting that any social media platform allows this type of illegal content to be created.”

The Sinn Fein vice-president said she does continue to use X, but that she will keep her communications “under review”.

“Unfortunately the reality is actions of one person will not make a difference, actions in a coordinated way across Governments can make a difference and I think that’s the conversation and the space that we’re all now in,” she said.

She added: “I think people are really, really angry, I am angry, that’s why I’m saying there is no platform that should be allowed to create this type of illegal content.”

After claiming he “hadn’t tweeted since 2017”, Mr Robinson said: “There is clearly a vulnerability across social media on the proliferation of explicit content and engineered content that is fake, causing people problems.”

He added: “I’m not sure that Grok is any more of a troublesome platform than other examples of AI, though clearly the X association has brought it more to the fore.”

Ms Long who is also the Justice Minister said she is working to make deepfake sexual content illegal.

She said: “Frankly, me leaving X or not leaving X will make absolutely no difference to Elon Musk or his moral compass.

“What will make a difference is the law, and that’s what we are setting out to do.”

She added: “I have to say that if I had a free choice and wasn’t in the job I’m in, I wouldn’t be on X at the moment because it is absolutely toxic and vile, and I don’t think there’s much to be gained from being on the platform, but in this role where communication to a wide range of people is key, it is still the major platform for that communication.”

Ms Hanna described X in the “Musk era” as a “cesspit” saying, “if you want to go and be insulted and believe less in humanity, X is the place to go.”

She went on to say her and her party will continue to use the platform “in the way that we’re required to for our jobs, but in line with our values as well.”

Downing Street suggested the Government was open to leaving X if the company did not act.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the Government’s focus was on “protecting children” but was keeping its presence on X “under review”, adding: “I think we’ve been clear that all options are on the table.”