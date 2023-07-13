Watch live as Sunak delivers statement to House of Commons after Nato summit

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak delivers a statement to the House of Commons after the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

He returned to the UK after G7 countries signed a joint declaration in support of Ukraine at the summit earlier this week.

The leaders of the wealthiest economies have vowed to stand by Kyiv for “as long as it takes” as they set out the details of what a package of new security measures will entail.

Mr Sunak has said it marks a “new high point” in international support for Ukraine.

He thinks it will send a message to Russian president Vladimir Putin and has the potential to bring an end to the conflict in eastern Europe.

The pact contains promises to act multilaterally and on a country-to-country basis to offer Ukraine long-term security guarantees and the UK’s side of the bargain will see more Ukrainian pilots trained in Britain.