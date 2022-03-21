Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says she lost trust in UK government to bring her home

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has said she lost trust in the UK government to bring her home after a string of foreign secretaries failed to get her out of detention.

The British-Iranian dual national, who was detained for six years in Iran, said she should have been back in the UK "six years ago".

Speaking at her first press conference in parliament on Monday she said she did "not really agree" that she should be thanking the foreign secretary for her return.

"I have seen five foreign secretary changed over the course of six years. That is unprecedented given the politics of the UK," she told assembled media.

"But I was told many many times – 'we're going to get you home'. That never happened. So there was a time when I felt like, do you know what, I'm not even going to trust you because I've been told so many times that I'm going to be taken home. But that never happened!

"I mean, how many foreign secretaries does it take for someone to come home? Five? It should have been one of them eventually. So now here we are. What's happened now should have happened six years ago."

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has consistently denied the spying charges levelled against her, was released after the UK agreed to pay Iran a longstanding £393.8 million debt. Her husband and supportive MPs have long claimed she was being used as a bargaining chip as part of the negotiation.

Tulip Siddiq, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's MP who has long campaigned for her release, said there were questions about "why the debt wasn't paid for so long, which we know was key to releasing Nazanin".

The Labour MP said she had written to the chair of the Commons foreign affairs select committee to ask for a review of what had taken so long.

Ms Siddiq said she particularly wanted the government to give answers about an incident "that took place in 2013 when three Iranian officials came to Heathrow to negotiate the repayment of the historic debt that we owe Iran – or owed Iran, it's now been paid".

She said the officials "were arrested at Heathrow airport and detained in a UK detention centre" and that she had been told this "contributed to important people in Iranian regime wanting to take matters into their own hands and make sure there was more direct action for the repayment of the debt". The incident took place when Theresa May was Home Secretary.

World news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 World news in pictures World news in pictures 19 March 2022 Visitors dressed in period costumes walk near the Gate of Supreme Harmony in the Forbidden City in Beijing AP World news in pictures 18 March 2022 Twins are prepared for a newborn photo shoot by local photographer Fanny Nurdiana in Banda Aceh AFP/Getty World news in pictures 17 March 2022 President Joe Biden meets virtually with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington AP World news in pictures 16 March 2022 The moon sets behind a statue of William Penn atop of City Hall in Philadelphia AP World news in pictures 15 March 2022 Indian widows participate in the Holi festival in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, India EPA World news in pictures 14 March 2022 A farmer works at a poppy field in the Zhari district of Kandahar AFP/Getty World news in pictures 13 March 2022 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with an injured man during a visit at a military hospital following fightings in the Kyiv region Getty World news in pictures 12 March 2022 'Choke on it !!!' says the slogan of a carnival float showing a depiction of Russian President Putin as he swallows an object in the form and national colors of Ukraine EPA World news in pictures 11 March 2022 A young man kisses goodbye his girlfriend at Kyiv Main Railway Station as she tries to flee from Kyiv, Ukraine EPA World news in pictures 10 March 2022 The pack rides during the 5th stage of the 80th Paris - Nice cycling race AFP/Getty World news in pictures 9 March 2022 Houses inundated with floodwaters from an overflowing Hawkesbury River are pictured in the Windsor suburb of Sydney AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 8 March 2022 People shelter from fireworks before the traditional "torito" (little bull) made of paper, wood and fireworks during celebrations of San Juan de Dios in Tultepec on the outskirts of Mexico City AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 7 March 2022 People cross the destroyed bridge as they flee from the frontline town of Irpin, Kyiv region, Ukraine EPA World news in pictures 6 March 2022 A local resident reacts as a house is on fire after heavy shelling on the only escape route used by locals to leave the town of Irpin, while Russian troops advance towards the capital, 24km from Kyiv, Ukraine Reuters World news in pictures 5 March 2022 Austria’s Roman Rabl competing in the men’s downhil sitting para alpine skiing during the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Yanqing OIS/IOC/AFP/Getty World news in pictures 4 March 2022 People remove personal belongings from a burning house after being shelled in the city of Irpin, outside Kyiv AFP/Getty World news in pictures 3 March 2022 An aerial view shows a residential building destroyed by shelling, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, in the settlement of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region Reuters World news in pictures 2 March 2022 A man with his newborn child takes shelter in the basement of a perinatal centre as air raid siren sounds are heard amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv Reuters World news in pictures 1 March 2022 Members of an Ukrainian civil defense unit pass new assault rifles to the opposite side of a blown up bridge on Kyiv’s northern front AFP/Getty World news in pictures 28 February 2022 Members of the Ukrainian community of Rome collect basic necessities to be distributed to the Ukrainian population, at the church of Santa Sofia in Rome, Italy EPA World news in pictures 27 February 2022 Protesters crowd around the victory column and close to the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to demonstrate for peace in Ukraine AFP/Getty World news in pictures 26 February 2022 The Swiss Air Force fly in front of the Weisshorn mountain in the Swiss Alps prior to the start of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Crans-Montana, Switzerland AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 25 February 2022 A Ukrainian firefighter walks between at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv AP World news in pictures 24 February 2022 Firefighters work on a building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv. Russian armed forces are trying to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said AFP/Getty World news in pictures 23 February 2022 A woman wearing a face mask walks next to decorations at a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand EPA World news in pictures 22 February 2022 Anganwadi workers take part in a protest march near Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, demanding better facilities and working conditions for women AFP/ Getty World news in pictures 21 February 2022 An elderly woman stands in a street of the city of Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine AFP/Getty World news in pictures 20 February 2022 High waves in Doolin in County Clare on the west coast of Ireland PA World news in pictures 19 February 2022 Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China in action in Beijing, China Reuters World news in pictures 17 February 2021 A part of a damaged wall crashes onto the pavement during a storm in Berlin, Germany AP World news in pictures 16 February 2022 Syrian firefighters extinguish fire following artillery shelling by the Syrian regime on a fuel depot affiliated to the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) jihadist group in the northwestern rebel-held town of Dana AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 15 February 2022 Austria's Cornelia Huetter competes in the womens downhill final during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre AFP/Getty World news in pictures 14 February 2022 A Taliban fighter directs traffic as a street vendor sells red heart-shaped balloons for Valentine's Day, in Kabul, Afghanistan AP World news in pictures 13 February 2022 Russian Navy's diesel-electric Kilo class submarine Rostov-on-Don sails with an naval ensign of the Russian Federation, also known in Russian as The Andreyevsky Flag on it through the Bosphorus Strait on the way to the Black Sea AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 12 February 2022 People participate in the Winter Snow Sports Festival in Kalam AFP/Getty World news in pictures 11 February 2022 A tank during joint exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus as part of an inspection of the Union State’s Response Force, at a firing range near Brest Russian Defence Ministry/AFP/Getty World news in pictures 10 February 2022 Multiple exposure photo of Magdalena Czyszczon of Poland during the Speed Skating warm up at the 2022 Beijing Olympics Reuters World news in pictures 9 February 2022 An Indian hand rickshaw puller waits for customers in front of a building displaying posters of different theater shows in Kolkata, India AP World news in pictures 8 February 2022 Starlings overfly Zaragoza, Spain EPA World news in pictures 7 February 2022 Performers dressed as superhero characters pose with a child receiving the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 at a gym in San Juan City, suburban Manila AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 6 February 2022 Cars stop before a flooded area, after Cyclone Batsirai made landfall, on a road in Vohiparara, Madagascar Reuters World news in pictures 5 February 2022 A woman carries a child as locals who were displaced by Cyclone Ana find refuge in an evacuation centre at the West Ankorondrano neighbourhood, Madagascar Reuters World news in pictures 4 February 2022 Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 3 February 2022 Italian Air Force aerobatic display team, the Frecce Tricolori, perform during the inauguration of the president of the Italian Republic, in Rome. Sergio Mattarella was elected for a second term EPA World news in pictures 2 February 2022 Italian athletes during training ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics Reuters World news in pictures 1 February 2022 People are sprayed with foam at an amusement park as part of holiday festivities on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Tiger in Yogyakarta AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 31 January 2022 Arterial roads are lit up as morning commuters drive along at dawn in western Beijing ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 30 January 2022 Rafael Nadal reacts after beating Daniil Medvedev in the men’s singles Australian Open final. In doing so, the Spaniard won a record-breaking 21st grand slam title AFP/Getty World news in pictures 29 January 2022 A worker cleans up crude oil on Mae Ram Phueng beach following a spill caused by a leak in an undersea pipeline owned by Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited in Rayong, Thailand Getty World news in pictures 28 January 2022 Medical staff in personal protective equipment are seen at a speed skating training session for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Reuters

The MP said there were also questions about why a deal negotiated last year had fallen through and the debt had not been repaid. The debt dates back to 1971 when the UK agreed to sell Iran 1,500 Chieftain tanks, took payment, but then declined to deliver some of the arms after the Iranian revolution in 1979.

Speaking at the press conference in parliament’s Portcullis House Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe thanked daughter Gabriella “for being very, very patient with mummy to be coming home” and her “amazing, wonderful” husband Richard for “tirelessly” campaigning for her.

She would not be drawn on claims that mistakes by Boris Johnson personally had contributed to her being held. While foreign secretary the prime minister had mistakenly said she was in Iran “teaching journalism”, as opposed to on holiday.

The former hostage also used the press conference to draw attention to the plight of other British-Iranian dual nationals being held in Iran. She said said that the “meaning of freedom is never going to be complete” until Morad Tahbaz and others were released and reunited with their families.