Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘He wasn’t in the chamber waving it around’: Wife of tractor porn MP defends his actions

‘There was no business going on,’ says Sue Parish. ‘He was just waiting for votes. He hates to wait’

Colin Drury
Saturday 09 July 2022 16:27
Comments
Neil Parish says wife chased after him around the kitchen with scissors after watching porn in commons

The wife of ‘tractor porn’ former MP Neil Parish has defended her husband’s actions saying “people shouldn’t be looking over other people’s shoulders when they’re looking at their mobiles”.

Sue Parish said the former member for Tiverton and Honiton was “just in a little corner somewhere” when he twice viewed explicit material in the House of Commons.

Mr Parish was forced to quit over the scandal in April, leading to a by-election won by the Liberal Democrats in June.

Now, more than two months later, his wife has given an interview about the incident that ended his political career in disgrace.

Neil Parish quit as an MP in April (UK Parliament/PA)

(PA Media)

“He wasn’t in the middle of the chamber waving it around,” she said. “There was no business going on. He was just waiting for votes. He hates to wait.”

And she added that she believed the two female MPs who had reported Mr Parish “could have just tapped him on the shoulder and told him off and said, ‘It’s not the thing to do’.”

Recommended

She spoke out in an interview in the Daily Mail in which she also agreed with her husband’s assessment that he was oversexed.

“In the past, I’ve chased him round the kitchen with burdizzos,” the 66-year-old said. “The things you use on cattle to crush their balls.”

She appeared to suggest that she had not been unhappy when the Conservatives lost the resulting by-election.

In the same conversation, Mr Parish, also 66, himself doubled down on the claims that he had been looking at tractor websites while in parliament when he happened to stumble on the X-rated material.

Mr Parish continues to insist he was looking for tractors

(Tom Wren SWNS)

“Everybody laughs and says you’re telling porky pies but I’m not,” he said. “When you go on to Google, lots of things come up. I look at tractors and cars…I’m not going to say what I Googled but it’s not The Dominator as has been reported, because that’s a combine harvester.”

Recommended

He added: “Maybe I deserve to be treated like shit but I don’t think I did, actually. I was a stupid man. I did the wrong thing but even when you do the right thing — tell the truth and go — they feed on your political carcass.

“The crux of the matter is I never intended to offend. It was 11.30 at night. We’d had about 12 votes. I was sitting there minding my own business or doing the wrong thing in the far corner of the chamber. Got bored. Shouldn’t have been doing it.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in