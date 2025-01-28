Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain must halt a surge in its population after an official forecast predicted it will rise to 72.5 million people by mid-2032, the shadow home secretary has warned.

After the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said net migration will push the population up by 5 million from 2022 levels, Chris Philp said the “shocking and unacceptable projection can and must be stopped from materialising”.

The senior Conservative called for a binding legal cap on the number of visas issued each year, and said millions of economically inactive adults in the UK should be encouraged back into work to lower the country’s reliance on immigration.

open image in gallery Yvette Cooper is under pressure to cut net migration to the UK ( PA Wire )

Mr Philp said: “Ten million arrivals over 10 years is far too high. We need a binding legal cap on visas issued each year which is very, very substantially lower than this in order to get the numbers down and under control.”

His comments came after the ONS said the population would hit 72.5 million in the next seven years, up from 67.6 million in the middle of 2022, driven almost entirely by net migration.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage piled in on the backlash, warning: “The population explosion is damaging the quality of life for everyone. Both Labour and the Tories are equally guilty.”

But left-leaning think tank the Resolution Foundation said the ONS figures showed there would be a rise in the working-age population, which would improve Britain’s economic outlook and reduce borrowing by around £5bn.

Principal economist Adam Corlett said: “A larger working-age population means a bigger economy, more workers, and higher tax receipts, which should deliver a fiscal boost of around £5 billion a year by the end of the decade.

“If the OBR uses these population projections, this will be welcome news for the chancellor given the wider economic pressures she is facing.”

The number of births and deaths across the period is projected to be almost identical, with about 6.8 million births offset by 6.8 million deaths.

open image in gallery Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said the rise in net migration must be halted ( PA Wire )

While births are projected to increase slightly, deaths are also projected to rise due to the relatively large number of people reaching older ages who were born during the “baby boom” following the Second World War.

The level of net migration is projected to average 340,000 per year from mid-2028 onwards, lower than current levels.

James Robards, ONS head of population and household projections, said: “The UK population is projected to grow by almost five million over the next decade.

“The driver of this growth is migration, with natural change – the difference between births and deaths – projected to be around zero.

“These projections are based on current and past trends, and aren’t forecasts about what may or may not happen in the future.”

Right-leaning think tank the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) said the ONS forecasts showed migration “running at unsustainable levels”.

open image in gallery Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has also criticised rising migration numbers ( PA Wire )

Research director Karl Williams said: “The chancellor needs to focus on making the economy more productive if we are to support an older population without burdening younger workers with even more tax increases.

“Massive levels of net migration run contrary to this goal - putting pressure on our roads, housing, and public services which only serves to make Britain’s low productivity growth problem even worse.”

The figures will put chancellor Rachel Reeves on a collision course with Yvette Cooper, the home secretary, with the former determined to grow the economy at all costs and the latter focused on cutting immigration levels.

Ms Reeves used an event at the World Economic Forum in Davos to announce plans for the UK to review visas to entice more high-skilled workers to the country as part of its bid for economic growth.

Ms Cooper has said the government “is clear” that net migration needs to come down under Labour, stressing that the government is taking action.

The ONS figures also highlighted the challenge of Britain’s ageing population, with the number of people aged over 85 projected to nearly double to 3.3 million by 2047.

Mr Robards said: “This is in part because of the ageing of the baby boom generation, as well as general increases in life expectancy.”