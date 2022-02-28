UK government expects Brexit trade deal with New Zealand to hurt British farmers

Department for International Trade describes £150 million hit as ‘reallocation of resources within the economy’

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Monday 28 February 2022 16:16
<p>Farmers are expected to take a £150 million hit</p>

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The government expects its newly signed New Zealand trade deal to damage the UK's farming industry, according to its own impact assessment.

Figures released on Monday show officials expect agriculture and other food related sectors to take a roughly £150 million hit from the new agreement.

The official impact assessment describes the change sparked by the deal as a "reallocation of resources within the economy" and a "process of economic adjustment".

Ministers were accused of "selling British farmers down the river" but the trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the deal, signed today, "will slash red tape".

The agreement will result in the scrapping of tariffs on many agricultural products coming from New Zealand and UK farmers have said it could drive them out of business.

The deal is overall not expected to have a significant impact on the UK economy, with an expected gain of between just 0.02 per cent and 0.03 per cent by 2035 – a total of around £12 per person by that date.

But officials admit it could have sharper more concentrated effects on certain sectors of the economy – some negative.

"The economic benefits of FTAs do not arise without reallocation of resources within the economy (sometimes referred to as the gains from greater specialisation)," the newly revised impact assessment says.

"The process of economic adjustment gives rise to adjustment costs for affected sectors, businesses, and their employees.

"The overall structure of the UK economy remains broadly unchanged by the agreement.

"However, part of the gains results from a reallocation of resources away from agriculture, forestry, and fishing (around -£48 million) and semi- processed foods (around -£97 million)."

Farmers have previously warned of “huge downsides” to the deal, with the National Farmers Union (NFU) saying it “could damage the viability of many British farms in the years ahead”.

Some concerns about the deal are related the whether UK farmers will face unfair competition because they have to enforce higher production standards than those abroad.

Katie White, campaigns chief at the environmental charity WWF, said on Monday that the new free trade agreement "opens the door to food produced in ways that harm nature and fuel the climate crisis, undermining the UK’s own transition to more sustainable farming".

She said the UK should "adopt a set of core standards – including environmental standards – set in UK law, which will allow us to open up trade in the best products from around the world, but ensure we can filter out goods that are produced at high environmental cost".

Ministers are however keen to sign trade deals abroad in order to highlight the supposed benefits of leaving the European Union.

Liberal Democrat Trade Spokesperson Sarah Olney said: "The Government has negotiated a trade agreement that will actively damage the UK's farming communities and will bring next to no tangible benefits to our economy.

"The Conservatives have proven that they are utterly unable to negotiate trade deals that boost the UK economy and unfortunately this agreement is no exception.

"The economic benefits are a drop in the ocean and they will do nothing to mitigate the damage from the red tape and paperwork caused by Boris Johnson's shambolic EU trade deal.

"Instead of delivering Global Britain, this Government is selling British farmers down the river."

The government’s publicity around the deal has focused on potential benefits to other parts of the economy, such as the services sector.

Announcing the deal, international trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “This deal will slash red tape, remove all tariffs and make it easier for our services companies to set up and prosper in New Zealand.

“Our trade with New Zealand will soar, benefiting businesses and consumers throughout the UK and helping level up the whole country.

“Like all our new trade deals, it is part of a plan to build a network of trade alliances with the most dynamic parts of the world economy, so we set the UK on a path to future prosperity.”

