NHS hospitals serving 2 million patients at risk from unsafe concrete

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

NHS hospitals serving 2 million patients are at risk from unsafe concrete, the government has been warned.

Seven hospitals staffed by 42,000 NHS staff are among those so far identified as suffering from problems with reinforced autoclave aerated concrete (Raac).

Opposition politicians said it was a “national scandal” after research by the House of Commons Library found the combined catchment areas covered a total of 1.9 million people.

It comes after the head of NHS England told MPs the management of Raac in hospitals was “really quite burdensome” for staff.

Amanda Pritchard told the Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday that dealing with the building material had “put a lot of pressure on teams, not least in terms of enhanced monitoring arrangements”.

Out of the seven hospitals included in the analysis, University Hospital Southampton has the largest number of patients in its catchment area, with 468,295 – followed by Blackpool Teaching Hospitals at 316,122 and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn with 249,000.

However, the actual total number of people served by unsafe hospitals is expected to be even larger as the Library analysis does not include 11 trusts with multiple hospitals from its analysis as not all of their sites will necessarily be affected.

There are also a further five trusts affected by Raac which have not yet been publicly identified.

“It is frankly a national scandal that so many people live in areas with hospital buildings at risk of collapse," Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said.

“Hard-working doctors and nurses were the heroes of the pandemic, and deserve better than to work in unsafe conditions under roofs at risk of collapse.

“This feels like a disaster waiting to happen with the NHS. The government must learn the lessons from their failure on crumbling schools and get these hospitals fixed as soon as possible. There is no time to waste when NHS staff and patient safety is a risk.

“Ministers cannot kick the can down the road any longer. The public will never forgive Conservative Ministers if they ignore another warning of public sector buildings falling apart.”

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete or Raac is a lightweight alternative to standard concrete that was used mostly in flat roofing but also in floors and walls across buildings during the 1950s to 1990s.

But in the past few years, Raac has failed in a number of settings meaning schools have to urgently fix buildings where it is present.

147 schools are so far thought to be affected, with the number expected to grow as more checks are carried out. Other public buildings undergoing checks include theatres, social housing, and courthouses.

The health department has been contacted for comment on this story.