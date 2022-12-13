Steve Barclay accused of ‘belligerence’ after refusing to discuss nurses’ pay at strike talks
‘They have closed their books and walked away’, says RCN chief after last-ditch bid to avoid strikes fails
Health secretary Steve Barclay has been accused of “belligerence” after refusing to discuss pay demands at talks with nursing union leaders, as the war of words over looming strikes turns bitter.
Despite agreeing to speak to the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) on Monday evening, Mr Barclay stuck by the government’s refusal to negotiate on the union’s demand for a pay rise 5 per cent above inflation.
RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said Mr Barclay refused to even discuss pay with her, with strikes now set to take place on 15 and 20 December.
