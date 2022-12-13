Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Steve Barclay accused of ‘belligerence’ after refusing to discuss nurses’ pay at strike talks

‘They have closed their books and walked away’, says RCN chief after last-ditch bid to avoid strikes fails

Adam Forrest
Monday 12 December 2022 20:23
Comments
Powered By Pixels

Oliver Dowden says ‘most people’ do not agree think strike action is ‘fair’

Health secretary Steve Barclay has been accused of “belligerence” after refusing to discuss pay demands at talks with nursing union leaders, as the war of words over looming strikes turns bitter.

Despite agreeing to speak to the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) on Monday evening, Mr Barclay stuck by the government’s refusal to negotiate on the union’s demand for a pay rise 5 per cent above inflation.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said Mr Barclay refused to even discuss pay with her, with strikes now set to take place on 15 and 20 December.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in