Jeremy Corbyn’s criticism of Labour’s NHS plans has reignited debate over the role of private healthcare in the public system
Jeremy Corbyn’s critique of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s healthcare policies has reignited debate about the future of the NHS.
In an article for The Independent, the former Labour leader accused Starmer of “betraying” the NHS by expanding the private sector’s role, a move he warns will “hollow out” the public health service.
Corbyn claimed this approach undermines the NHS’s founding principle of universal, free healthcare and risks leaving vulnerable patients behind.
Labour has hit back, defending the use of private hospitals to tackle record-high waiting lists. A party spokesperson argued that patients can’t afford to wait for ideological purity, stressing that the focus must be on reducing delays.
This disagreement has sparked a larger conversation about the balance between public and private healthcare. Should the NHS rely on private operators to improve services, or does this risk eroding its core mission? And what does this policy shift say about the Labour Party’s commitment to its working-class base?
