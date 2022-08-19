Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

NHS leaders have warned of an “unprecedented” risk of death from cold homes this winter unless ministers intervene on energy costs.

As households face the prospect of sky-high bills, Matthew Taylor, the chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said research has shown up to 10,000 people die from under-heated homes in an average year.

But the pressure will be much greater this year, meaning there will be an “an unprecedented number of people who won’t be able to heat their homes” unless the government acts.

The NHS confederation, which represents health bosses, and more than 100 NHS leaders have written to minsters to sound the alarm.

Mr Taylor told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Research suggests that a failure to heat our homes can contribute about 10,000 additional deaths a year. Now that is in a normal year. And we know that pressure are going to be much greater for people and unless we do something to help people with energy costs there will be an unprecedented number of people who won’t be able to heat their homes.

“So this is going to have a major effect in terms of people being sicker but also in terms of driving demand.”

His organisation has also warned the UK is facing a “humanitarian crisis”.

The letter warns people will have to choose between eating and heating this winter.

Mr Taylor said: “The country is facing a humanitarian crisis.

“Many people could face the awful choice between skipping meals to heat their homes and having to live in in cold, damp and very unpleasant conditions.

“This in turn could lead to outbreaks of illness and sickness around the country and widen health inequalities, worsen children’s life chances, and leave an indelible scar on local communities.”

These outbreaks of illness will strike “just as the NHS is likely to experience the most difficult winter on record”, he added.

“NHS leaders have made this unprecedented intervention as they know that fuel poverty will inevitably lead to significant extra demand on what are already very fragile services,” he added.

“Health leaders are clear that, unless urgent action is taken by the Government, this will cause a public health emergency.”

Household bills are set to soar from October when Ofgem, the energy regulator, raises the cap on prices. Laboour have called on ministers to freeze bills while others have demanded more support for the vulnerable.Ministers have said the Treasury is working on the issue, but no action can be taken until a new prime minister is unveiled on September 5..

Mr Taylor, a former Labour advisor, denied the letter was “overtly political”. He said: “It’s not our job to tell the Government what to do.

“It’s our responsibility to be clear about what is likely to be happening in terms of health needs and the capacity of the NHS to cope.”

“We’re making this call because leaders have asked us to make this because they can see the growing problems in their community and amongst lower paid staff, and they are concerned about the fact that they’ll be facing additional demands, more people who felt sick during winter, and it’s our responsibility to speak about that,” he said.

“It is a major public health issue.”