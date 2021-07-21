Government ‘insults’ NHS staff by rejecting chance to deliver pay rise, says Labour

Boris Johnson’s government has sparked anger by rejecting the chance to announce a promised pay rise for NHS staff in England.

The government was expected to reveal a 3 per cent pay rise for health service staff on Wednesday – but health minister Helen Whately suggested a final decision had been delayed.

“The government asked for recommendations from NHS pay review bodies,” the minister told MPs. “The government is seriously considering those recommendations, and we will be responding as soon as we possibly can.”

Labour MP Rosena Allin-Khan, shadow health minister, said the failure to deliver the pay rise before the summer recess was “an insult of the highest order”, adding: “Our NHS staff deserve better than this.”

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth added: “So what’s happened to the government response to the NHS pay review body? Our NHS staff deserve a fair pay rise not a pay cut.”

The government had been widely expected to offer NHS staff in England a 3 per cent pay rise this week, in a bid to stave off the threat of strikes by doctors and nurses.

It followed outrage over the initial proposal from the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) of only a 1 per cent pay rise – telling the independent NHS Pay Review Body that was all the government could afford.

Labour, the Lib Dems and the health unions said sticking with a 1 per cent rise would effectively amount to a pay cut, since it was below inflation levels of 1.5 per cent.

Lib Dem MP Munira Wilson, the party’s health spokesperson, said on Wednesday: “Words and clapping are cheap – where on earth is the widely-reported and trailed pay deal announcement that was expected today?”

Ms Wilson added: “Does the minister really believe a 1 per cent pay rise, which is actually a pay cut, is actually giving NHS doctors and nurses what they need?”