NHS staff to receive 3% pay rise this year, Sajid Javid announces

Hike worth £1,000 a year to the average nurse, says Department of Health

Wednesday 21 July 2021 19:09
NHS staff are to receive a 3 per cent pay rise this year, health secretary Sajid Javid has announced.

The rise was announced just hours after health minister Helen Whately provoked fury from health unions by telling MPs that the final decision on the annual hike had been delayed.

Mr Javid said that the government had accepted in full the recommendations of the NHS independent pay review bodies.

He said that the rise would cover NHS staff including nurses, paramedics, consultants, dentists and salaried GPs and recognised their contribution to battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The settlement is significantly above the 1 per cent initially offered by the government, which provoked widespread anger among NHS staff.

The above-inflation rise will be worth an additional £1,000 a year to the average nurse, while many porters and cleaners will receive around £540, said the Department of Health and Social Care. The pay rise will be backdated to April 2021.

Ms Whately’s failure to confirm the increase in a statement to parliament earlier on Wednesday raised concerns of a last-minute hitch over the figure, which had been trailled in the media in recent days.

Labour’s shadow health minister Rosena Allin-Khan accused her of “an insult of the highest order” to health staff.

Confirming the rise hours later, Mr Javid said: “NHS staff are rightly receiving a pay rise this year despite the wider public sector pay pause, in recognition of their extraordinary efforts.

“We asked the independent pay review bodies for their recommendations and I’m pleased to accept them in full, with a 3 per cent pay rise for all staff in scope, from doctors and nurses to paramedics and porters.

“We will back the NHS as we focus our efforts on getting through this pandemic and tackling the backlog of other health problems that has built up.

“I will continue to do everything I can to support all those in our health service who are working so tirelessly to care for patients.”

