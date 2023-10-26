What the NHS waiting list crisis means for Sunak – and Labour
John Rentoul looks at new analysis from the Health Foundation, an independent charity
Waiting lists for hospital treatment in England could rise to over 8 million by next summer, according to new research by the Health Foundation, an independent charity.
It says that this is likely “regardless of whether NHS industrial action continues”, which contradicts Rishi Sunak’s attempt to blame the doctors for his failure to fulfil his promise to cut the lists.
What does the new research say?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies