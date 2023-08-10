NHS waiting lists hit new record high despite Rishi Sunak pledge

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

NHS waiting lists have hit a new record high despite a pledge by Rishi Sunak to bring them down.

An estimated 7.6 million people were waiting to start route hospital reatment at the end of June – up from 7.5 million in May, NHS England said.

The figure is the highest number since comparable records began in August 2007.

The prime minister made cutting waiting lists one of his priorities for 2023, pledging in January that "lists will fall and people will get the care they need more quickly".

But far from cutting waits, lists are actually still growing to a level never seen before, the latest numbers suggest.

Last week Mr Sunak blamed industrial action by doctors for his failure to close the gap.

But health think-tanks including the King’s Fund and Health Foundation, as well as groups like NHS Providers, have consistently said that the health service fundamentally needs more funding to make improvements.

The Government and NHS England have set a target to eliminate all waits of more than a year by March 2025.

By this narrower metric there has been slight progress, with the number of people waiting more than 52 weeks for treatment down from 385,022 at the end of May to 383,083 people at the end of June.

But at the current rate of change this target will not be reached.

More follows...