Nicola Sturgeon has said she is “innocent of any wrongdoing” following her arrest by police investigating allegations of financial misconduct at the Scottish National Party.

Read what Ms Sturgeon had to say following her release by police without charge:

“To find myself in the situation I did today when I am certain I have committed no offence is both a shock and deeply distressing. I know that this ongoing investigation is difficult for people, and I am grateful that so many continue to show faith in me and appreciate that I would never do anything to harm either the SNP or the country.

Obviously, given the nature of this process, I cannot go into detail. However, I do wish to say this, and to do so in the strongest possible terms. Innocence is not just a presumption I am entitled to in law. I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing.

To the many people who have sent messages of support over these past difficult weeks - including since today’s news broke - thank you for your kindness.

Thank you also to my close circle of family and friends who are giving me much-needed strength at this time. Finally, while I will take a day or two to process this latest development, I intend to be back in Parliament soon where I will continue to represent my Glasgow Southside constituents to the very best of my ability.”