Nicola Sturgeon has announced that coronavirus restrictions in Glasgow City will be eased from midnight on Friday, with the area moving into Level 2 measures.

Glasgow is the only part of Scotland remaining under the country’s level 3 lockdown rules, prohibiting non-essential travel out of the area alongside greater restrictions on socialising, hospitality and businesses.

Under Level 2 measures, there are no travel restrictions, people are allowed to meet socially in groups of up to six people from three households indoors – including overnight stays – and also meet inside restaurants, cafés and pubs.

In an update to Holyrood, Ms Sturgeon also stressed that the government must “err on the side of caution”, as she also outlined a “slight slowing down” of the easing of restrictions for other areas.

With the country facing a “delicate and fragile point” in the pandemic — with the new variant accounting for over half of new daily cases — the first minister said the vast majority of Scotland’s central belt will remain in Level 2.

The first minister said that Edinburgh and Midlothian, Dundee, East Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, North, South and East Ayrshire, North and South Lanarkshire, Clackmannanshire and Stirling did not meet the criteria to see restrictions ease. However, the remaining areas will still move to Level 1 restriction.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs there could even be an argument to move these areas into Level 3 restrictions, given the raw figures, but the impact of the vaccination programme has meant this would not be needed.

"However, it is important to stress that this is a pause, not a step backwards," the First Minister said.

"And Level 2 is not lockdown. It does have an impact on opening hours of pubs and restaurants and the numbers that can attend certain events."

She added: "And taking a cautious approach now - while more people get fully vaccinated - gives us the best chance of staying on the right track overall."

