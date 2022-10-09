Nicola Sturgeon accused of ‘dangerous language’ after saying she ‘detests the Tories’
Nadhim Zahawi calls Nicola Sturgeon’s language ‘really dangerous’
Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of using “dangerous language” after saying “I detest the Tories” in an interview.
Speaking to the BBC during the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Sunday, the Scottish first minister took a swipe at the Conservatives and said she would prefer a Labour government in Westminster.
She said on the Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme: “If the question to me is would I prefer a Labour government over a Tory government – I detest the Tories and everything they stand for – so it’s not difficult to answer that question.”
Responding on the same programme, chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi called her language “really dangerous”.
“I prefer to work with my colleagues in Scotland on delivering the freeports, the greenports, as I want to do with (Deputy First Minister) John Swinney and others,” he added.
While Ms Sturgeon said she would favour a Labour government, she added: “Being better than the Tories is not a high bar to cross right now. I think we need to see more of a radical alternative from Labour rather than just a pale imitation.
“If you’re asking me do I think either a Westminster Tory government or a Westminster Labour government are good enough for Scotland, then my answer to that is no.”
The first minister told the broadcaster she is disappointed that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has “thrown in the towel” on re-joining the European Union.
“I worked very well with Keir Starmer on Brexit,” she said.
“I’m really disappointed that Keir Starmer has thrown in the towel on the European Union and no longer wants to take the UK or Scotland back into the European Union.”
Additional reporting by Press Association.
