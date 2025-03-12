Nicola Sturgeon to stand down from Holyrood next year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced she will not seek re-election to Holyrood next year.

Ms Sturgeon – who represents the Glasgow Southside constituency – made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the decision was “far from easy”.

It comes after reports last month that the former SNP leader had been given the green light by the party to stand as a candidate, despite an ongoing police investigation.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon announced she will not seek re-election to Holyrood next year ( PA Archive )

Ms Sturgeon was arrested in 2023 in relation to Operation Branchform, a police investigation into the SNP’s finances, and was subsequently released without charge pending further investigation.

Meanwhile, her then-husband and former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell was eventually charged in relation to the alleged embezzlement of party funds.

Earlier this year, the pair announced their separation and planned divorce.

In a letter to local party members, Ms Sturgeon - who resigned as first minister in March 2023 after eight years - said she has “known in my heart for a while that the time is right for me to embrace different opportunities in a new chapter of my life”.

As well as campaigning to keep the constituency in SNP hands next year, the former SNP leader said she will be with the party “every step of the way as we complete our journey to independence”.

Her successor, Humza Yousaf, has also announced he will leave Holyrood next year.

In her letter, Ms Sturgeon said: “Reaching this decision has been far from easy, however, I have known in my heart for a while that the time is right for me to embrace different opportunities in a new chapter of my life, and to allow you to select a new standard bearer.

“Whoever you choose will have my full support and I look forward to campaigning alongside you to ensure that Glasgow Southside remains an SNP-held constituency.

“To SNP members across the country: I may be leaving Parliament, but I will be by your side every step of the way as we complete our journey to independence.”

Police have handed their findings to the Crown Office on Operation Branchform for a decision on the next steps.

In total, more than a dozen SNP MSPs – including Ms Sturgeon, Mr Yousaf and current further and higher education minister Graeme Dey – have announced they will not run again in May 2026.

But first minister John Swinney insisted the party has a “very strong talent base” from which to select candidates.