Police speak to Nicola Sturgeon over suspected breach of face mask law

Nicola Sturgeon has issued an apology after being reminded by police “of the importance of wearing a face covering when there is a legal requirement to do so”.

It comes after leaked footage appeared to show the Scottish first minister breaching the country’s Covid face mask law over the weekend - days before the country dropped its coronavirus rules.

“Local officers have spoken to the first minister,” Police Scotland said in a statement on Monday, before adding the politican would not be fined.

“Given the circumstances of this incident, Police Scotland is satisfied that no further action is necessary. This is in line with our proportionate approach throughout the pandemic.”

Ms Sturgeon was reported to the force after being filmed, on Saturday, visiting the Iconic Gents Hair barber shop in East Kilbride without a mask on. She was campaigning at the time.

Until Monday, it was legally required for people to wear face coverings in many indoor settings in Scotland, including shops, hairdressers and public transport. The law has now become guidance.

Responding to the news that police had been in touch with her, the first minister apologised but insisted she noticed after only “a few seconds” that she had forgotten to put a mask on and rectified this “immediately”.

“After a few seconds of being in the shop, I realised I had forgotten to put my face covering back on. I then immediately put it on,” she said. “However, I accept that not wearing a face covering even for a few seconds was an error on my part and I am sorry for that.”

Ms Sturgeon said it was “absolutely right” that police had treated her “no differently to any other citizen”, but inistsed: “I explained that the error was inadvertent and the police have confirmed that the matter is closed,” she said.

She added that while the law no longer required face coverings to be worn, “I will continue to do so in circumstances where this can help reduce the risk of infection, and I encourage everyone to do likewise”.