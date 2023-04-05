Nicola Sturgeon’s husband arrested in SNP finance investigation

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former SNP chief executive, Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell, has been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the party.

Police Scotland said a 58-year-old man – understood to be Mr Murrell – is in custody and is being questioned by detectives.

Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation, with a report set to be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

Police Scotland have been probing £600,000 raised by the SNP for independence campaigning after allegations on donations fraud.

The probe was launched in 2021 after it was alleged money had been diverted from a “ring-fenced” fund to fight a Scottish independence referendum – sparking the resignation of several senior people from the SNP ruling body.

A Police Scotland statement said: “A 58-year-old man has today, Wednesday, 5 April 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.”

It added: “The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives. Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation. As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”

Grilled about the matter in March, soon after she resigned as SNP leader, Ms Sturgeon indicated she had not been interviewed by police.

Asked if she had heard about an interview, she told Sky News: “No. I wouldn’t comment on any ongoing police investigation and I am not going to comment on this one.”

But senior SNP staff have reportedly been interviewed by police detectives in recent days amid the ongoing probe into the party’s finances – named Operation Branchform.

SNP chief executive Peter Murrell (PA)

Mr Murrell resigned from his top job last month amid a row over transparency about party membership numbers. SNP media chief Murray Foote quit after journalists were misled about the true figures, for which Mr Murrell took responsibility.

Humza Yousaf, the newly-elected SNP leader and first minister, had defended Mr Murrell at the time of his departure. “I don’t know why somebody would demand getting rid of somebody who’s been the chief executive of the party, who’s won countless elections in the last few years,” he said.

The SNP released a statement following Mr Murrell’s arrest. “Clearly it would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation but the SNP have been co-operating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so,” it said.

It added: “At its meeting on Saturday, the governing body of the SNP, the NEC, agreed to a review of governance and transparency – that will be taken forward in the coming weeks.”

It comes as new polling shows Labour has slashed the SNP lead for the next general election to five points. If there was a general election, 36 per cent said they would vote for the SNP and 31 per cent said they would vote for Labour, the Redfield-Wilton survey found.

A week after entering office as first minister, Mr Yousaf’s first approval rating among Scottish voters is minus 7 percent. The polling also showed a 6 per cent lead for No if Scotland was to hold another independence referendum.

More follows…