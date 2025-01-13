Nicola Sturgeon ends marriage to former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon and former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell have “decided to end” their marriage, she said in a post on social media.

In a post on Instagram, the ex SNP leader said: “With a heavy heart I am confirming that Peter and I have decided to end our marriage.

“To all intents and purposes we have been separated for some time now and feel it is time to bring others up to speed with where we are.

“It goes without saying that we still care deeply for each other, and always will.

“We will be making no further comment.”

The couple have been married since 2010.

Last April Mr Murrell was charged in connection with the embezzlement of funds from the Scottish National Party.

He was previously arrested as a suspect in April 2023 before being released without charge.

In June Ms Sturgeon was also arrested and interviewed by police, before also being released without charge. She has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Ms Sturgeon has previously described the police investigation into SNP finances as “traumatic” and said she could not have anticipated the drama of her husband’s arrest in her “worst nightmares”.

As part of their investigation, Police Scotland seized a campervan bought by the party but apparently never used.

Police Scotland launched an investigation into the SNP’s finances in July 2021 after receiving complaints about how donations were used.

Questions had been raised about more than £660,000 in donations given to the party for use in a fresh independence referendum campaign.

More follows on this breaking news story....