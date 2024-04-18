Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell is understood to have been re-arrested in connection with Police Scotland's investigation into the SNP’s finances.

The 59-year-old was previously arrested on April 5 last year as part of the same probe.

He was taken into custody on Thursday morning.

Police Scotland said in a statement: "A 59-year-old man has today, Thursday, April 18, 2024, been re-arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

"The man, who was previously arrested as a suspect on April 5, 2023, was taken into custody at 9.13am and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

"The matter remains active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.

"As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further at this time."

The probe into £660,000 raised specifically for Scottish independence campaigning was launched after it was alleged that money was diverted from the “ring-fenced” fund – sparking the exit of senior people from the SNP.

The money had been raised since 2017 for a second independence referendum campaign.

In the months running up to the olice investigation three senior figures – including SNP treasurer Douglas Chapman and MP Joanna Cherry – quit the party’s powerful National Executive Committee (NEC).

Mr Chapman had complained that a lack of transparency about the finances had prevented him carrying out “fiduciary duties”.

Ms Sturgeon resigned as Scotland’s first minister and SNP leader last February, saying that the pressures of the job had become “very difficult” after eight years in charge.

The following month Mr Murrell resigned from his role as SNP chief executive, following a row over transparency about party membership numbers and amid calls from party figures to make way after the departure of Ms Sturgeon.

More follows ...