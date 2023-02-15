Watch as Nicola Sturgeon announces resignation as Scotland’s first minister

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as Nicola Sturgeon announces her resignation as Scotland’s first minister after more than eight years in the role.

The Scottish National Party leader confirmed the shock news during a press conference in Edinburgh at her official residence, Bute House, on Wednesday morning

She will leave office once her replacement has been selected.

Ms Sturgeon has been first minister since November 2014, when she took over from Alex Salmond.

She went on to become Scotland’s longest-serving first minister, leading her party to a number of election successes while continuing to push for independence.

Ms Sturgeon has faced a tough few months, seeing her planned reforms to the gender recognition process blocked by the UK government, as well as losing a court bid to hold a second independence referendum.

However, she said that recent events were not behind her decision to resign.