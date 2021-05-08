Blocking IndyRef2 would put Boris Johnson ‘in opposition to will of Scottish people’, Nicola Sturgeon says

Nicola Sturgeon has said the results of the Scottish election have delivered a mandate for an independence referendum within the next five years, and Boris Johnson will be “standing in direct opposition to the will of the Scottish people” if he tries to block it.

The Scottish National Party leader threw down the challenge to Mr Johnson in a speech accepting victory in the Holyrood election.

With only a handful of results left to be declared, the SNP looked certain to fall just short of the 65 MSPs needed to secure an overall majority in the Scottish Parliament.

But Ms Sturgeon said that, combined with the pro-independence Scottish Greens, there is now a “clear majority” of MSPs elected on a platform of delivering a referendum within this parliament.

The SNP leader declared that there was “no democratic justification whatsoever” for the prime minister or the UK government to attempt to block a referendum following the results of this week’s elections.

She accused those who referred to the independence call as a “demand” from the SNP of “desperately trying to rewrite the basic rules of democracy and redefine what constitutes an election win and a mandate”.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The people of Scotland have voted to give pro-independence parties a majority in the Scottish Parliament – the final tally is not yet known, but it looks likely that the pro-independence majority will be larger in this parliament than in the last one.

“The SNP and Scottish Greens both stood on a clear commitment to an independence referendum within the next Parliamentary term.

“And both of us said that the timing of a referendum should be decided by a simple majority of MSPs in the Scottish Parliament. So in no way is a referendum just a demand of me or the SNP.

“It is a commitment made to the people by a majority of the MSPs who will take their seats in our national parliament next week.

“Usually – and by the normal standards of democracy – parties are expected to deliver on the commitments they make in elections, not face attempts to block them from doing so.

“Given the outcome of this election, there is simply no democratic justification whatsoever for Boris Johnson or anyone else seeking to block the right of the people of Scotland to choose our future.

Nicola Sturgeon made plain that “just as we said in the election – the people in Scotland must have the right to decide our own future when the Covid crisis has passed”