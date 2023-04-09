Jump to content

Luxury motorhome ‘seized by police investigating SNP finances’ after Peter Murrell arrest

Motorhome worth around £110,000 reportedly taken from house in Fife

Neil Pooran
Sunday 09 April 2023 10:41
<p>Nicola Sturgeon said on Saturday the last few days had been “obviously difficult” </p>

Nicola Sturgeon said on Saturday the last few days had been “obviously difficult”

(PA)

A luxury campervan has reportedly been seized by police investigating the SNP’s finances.

A Niesmann + Bischoff motorhome was taken from a house in Fife at the same time police searched the home of Nicola Sturgeon and her husband, Peter Murrell, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The same model of campervan can sell for around £110,000.

Mr Murrell, the party’s former chief executive, was arrested on Wednesday by police probing the spending of around £600,000 which was earmarked for an independence campaign.

He was released later that day pending further investigation.

Police officers stand guard outside the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon

(Getty)

As well as Mr Murrell and Ms Sturgeon’s home near Glasgow, Police Scotland officers also searched the SNP’s headquarters in Edinburgh and removed boxes of items.

The ongoing investigation has been described by SNP president Mike Russell as the party’s biggest crisis in 50 years.

On Saturday, Ms Sturgeon spoke publicly for the first time since her husband’s arrest, addressing reporters outside her home.

In a short statement, she said the last few days had been “obviously difficult” and that she would “fully co-operate” with the police investigation.

She said Mr Murrell is home but “not able to say anything” about his arrest while the inquiry continues.

Nicola Sturgeon with her husband Peter Murrell back in 2010

(PA Wire)

“Again, that’s not necessarily a matter of choice. That’s just the nature of this,” she added.

The Glasgow Southside MSP said she intends to “get on with life and my job, as you would expect me to”.

Earlier, it emerged that the accountancy firm which had audited the SNP’s books for more than a decade had resigned.

Johnston Carmichael informed the party of the decision before Mr Murrell’s arrest.

The party’s treasurer is now seeking another auditor in order to comply with Electoral Commission rules.

Police Scotland has said their investigation is ongoing.

An SNP spokesman said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation.

“The SNP has been co-operating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so.”

