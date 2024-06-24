Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Nigel Farage agreed with Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a rant about ‘the left’ in a resurfaced clip from the disgraced Infowars host.

In the 2018 interview – just after parents of those killed in the US school massacre began legal action against Jones – the host claimed he was being targeted by “frauds”. In December 2012, 26 people – including 20 children – were killed by Adam Lanza, 20, at Sandy Hook elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, one of the worst school shootings in US history.

Mr Farage has appeared on the far-right conspiracy theorist’s talk show at least six times, and many of the interviews involve discussions of conspiracy theories such as “the New World Order”.

Mr Jones claimed the Sandy Hook shooting was staged ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

In the resurfaced interview, Jones claims free speech was under threat because the “left is trying to bully it out of existence”.

“They [Sandy Hook parents] have filed 15 frivolous lawsuits on me now,” he said. “More came in today. The lawyers see it, they’re total frauds, they’re overturned as fast as they come in. But they are so authoritarian – the left is so authoritarian.”

At the time, two of the Sandy Hook victim’s parents sued Mr Jones for defamation after he claimed the shooting was a staged “false flag” event. The Infowars host has since been ordered to liquidate his personal assets as he owes the parents $1.5 billion in damages.

In the interview, the Reform UK leader replied to Mr Jones: “Yes, the liberals actually are very illiberal. In fact the liberals have become the very fascists that they try and criticise with their rhetoric.”

“Don’t underestimate how massive the seismic shock of 2016 was: the victory of brexit, the victory of Trump.

“We are winning, but it doesn’t feel like were winning the left and the state are fighting back with all their might.

“If we can resist this politically correct charge, this attempt to stop us thinking and speaking freely, if we can resist that, then our victory actually will be complete.”

Nigel Farage claimed ‘liberals have become the very fascists that they try and criticise’ ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

Elsewhere in the interview, Mr Jones asks the Reform UK leader why the left is “allied with radical Islam”.

Mr Farage replied: “Because they hate Christianity… they deny absolutely our judeo-Christian culture.

“If you think about it, [judeo-Christian] are the roots of our nation and our civilisations, and they deny that.

“Also don't forget Alex they want to abolish the nation-state! They want to get rid of it! They want to replace it with the globalist project and the EU is the prototype for the New World Order.”

More recently Mr Farage recently came under fire for suggesting the west “provoked” Russia into its deadly invasion of Ukraine two years ago.He made similar comments in the 2018 interview with Jones.

The Independent has approached Mr Farage for comment.