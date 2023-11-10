Ex-Natwest boss Alison Rose stripped of £7.6m over Nigel Farage debanking row

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

NatWest has stripped its former boss Dame Alison Rose of £7.6 million in payouts after she was forced to resign over the Nigel Farage debanking row.

The banking giant said she has not been considered a “good leaver” following her departure and will therefore not receive most of the discretionary parts of her pay package.

She will still get £2.4 million for 12 months’ worth of pay and benefits plus around £800,000 for former bonus shares due to vest in March next year.

NatWest stressed that there was “no finding of misconduct” against its former boss.

The announcement comes a little under four months since Dame Alison stepped down as chief executive of the bank, which also owns Coutts.

Her departure came after she said that she had spoken to a BBC journalist about the former Ukip leader’s relationship with Coutts. The boss of Coutts Peter Flavel also quit over the row.

Mr Farage revealed in June that Coutts was planning to close his account.

He claimed it was due to his political opinions. But days later an article appeared in the BBC citing sources claiming that the account was closed for commercial reasons.

Weeks later, Dame Alison was forced to admit that she was the source for the BBC article.

Her admission sparked outrage, with Mr Farage saying she was “unfit” to stay in post for leaking information about him.

He has since been on a crusade against the bank, recently revealing a cache of documents held by the bank about him which laid bare its staff’s prejudice against him.

Documents released under a subject access request show staff gloated about the closure of his bank account and hoped it “knocked him down a peg or two”.

The internal documents referred to him a “crackpot”, “sketchy” and “a fool”.