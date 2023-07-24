Jump to content

Nigel Farage gets apology from BBC business editor over Coutts story

Corporation’s business editor says ‘trusted and senior source’ gave incomplete information

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Monday 24 July 2023 16:53
<p>Politician-turned-broadcaster Nigel Farage was unhappy with how Coutts handled his account closure (Dominic Lipinski/PA)</p>

Politician-turned-broadcaster Nigel Farage was unhappy with how Coutts handled his account closure (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(PA Archive)

The BBC's business editor has apologised to Nigel Farage after a row over a story about the politician's bank account.

Simon Jack had reported that Mr Farage had lost his account at private bank Coutts because he lacked the funds needed to hold it.

The prestigious institution had abruptly cut tied with the former Brexit Party and Ukip leader and offered him a normal account with its parent NatWest instead.

A subject access request by Mr Farage later revealed that the bank had cited a number of other reasons for closing the account, including the politician's political campaigning and reputation.

This appeared to contradict earlier reporting about the story, which implied falling below the limit for an account was the main or only factor.

Mr Jack said the information he published had been based on a "trusted and senior source" but that it was "incomplete and inaccurate".

"The information on which we based our reporting on Nigel Farage and his bank accounts came from a trusted and senior source," he said.

"However, the information turned out to be incomplete and inaccurate. Therefore I would like to apologise to Mr Farage."

Mr Farage last week got an apology from Dame Alison Rose, the chief executive of NatWest group.

She said she regretted “deeply inappropriate comments” by staff at the bank.

Her letter was timed to coincide with the publication of new reforms by the Treasury regulating how and when a bank account can be closed.

The new rules, which officials were looking at prior to the episode involving Mr Farage, will force banks to give customers 90 days’ notice of their account being closed, and to provide an explicit reason.

