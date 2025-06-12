Jonathan Reynolds mocks Nigel Farage’s coal mines plan as an ‘absolute parody’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jonathan Reynolds has mocked Nigel Farage for wanting to reopen the coal mines in Wales, dubbing him an “absolute parody”.

The business secretary, whose grandfather was a coal miner, admitted that Reform UK are Labour’s biggest opponents – but said Mr Farage fails to understand “the pride in where we’re from and what we represent, but also the aspiration for the future”.

Speaking at a media lunch in Parliament, Mr Reynolds also defended the UK’s plan for closer trade ties with the US, saying: “We might have different views but we have to engage with them”.

open image in gallery Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds (Ben Whitley/PA) ( PA Wire )

His comments come after Mr Farage announced his party wants to restart Port Talbot’s blast furnaces and “re-industrialise Wales”.

On a visit to South Wales, the leader of Reform UK said the resumption of traditional steelmaking and coal production is the party’s long-term ambition if it comes to power.

The speech came one year ahead of the Senedd elections in May next year, where the party is looking to end Labour’s 26 years of domination.

But Mr Reynolds shot down the plan, telling reporters: “When I see someone like Nigel Farage go to Wales and say to those people, ‘I’m going to reopen the coal mines’ and he thinks that’s what working class people want - that is an absolute parody of what someone like Nigel Farage thinks that people like I grew up actually want.”

He added: “My grandfather was a coal miner, kind of much like everyone where I grew up… It was a position of real responsibility and family pride.

“He went down the mine fourteen years ago. He had one message for my dad, and that was ‘don’t go down the mine’. And he became a fireman.

“That’s the bit that our opponents don’t understand: the pride in where we’re from and what we represent, but also the aspiration for the future.”

Acknowledging that Reform is currently Labour’s biggest opponent, he said the challenge facing the government is to persuade voters that “mainstream politics can deliver for them”.

Turning to the US trade deal, Mr Reynolds said the UK was able to negotiate one before other countries because Britain has made an effort to understand America’s mindset.

“This is not US politics disrupting global trade. This is how global trade has disrupted US politics”, he said. “We might have different views but we have to engage with them.”

The business secretary also recounted one phone call with his US counterpart Howard Lutnick, where he said he was worried he was “going to sell the NHS” because of poor phone signal.

“The Woodhead Pass between South Yorkshire and Manchester is probably the only place in Britain with worse mobile phone reception than working in Parliament….

“Howard starts talking, but because of the reception, every fifth or sixth word is genuinely cutting out of signal.

“I’m literally slightly worried I’m going to sell the f***ing NHS because of Britain’s telecommunications infrastructure. I didn’t. And I’m pleased to say we were the first country to get a deal.”

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump announced a UK-US trade deal at the start of May (Carl Court/PA) ( PA Wire )

The deal, announced last month by Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump, will see British tariffs on steel and automotive exports to the US slashed in exchange for greater access to the UK for some American goods.

But the deal has still not been implemented, with both Washington and London yet to take the necessary steps to reduce tariffs.

Mr Reynolds said the UK is “ready to go” on implementing it’s the deal, but is waiting for the White House to finalise it on their side.

The business secretary added he was “very hopeful” that the agreement would come into effect “very soon”, but acknowledged negotiations had not “always been easy”.

A Reform UK spokesman said: “Labour are continuing to deindustrialise our towns and communities across the country. They don’t blink when we lose thousands of well paid jobs in these crucial industries.

“Labour simply don’t understand working people. Reform will continue to call for the re-industrialisation of Britain and with it, bring back thousands of well paid jobs.”