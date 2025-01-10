Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MPs for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party have been making thousands of pounds from posts on the social media site owned by Elon Musk, X, new reports reveal.

The Reform UK leader, Lee Anderson and Rupert Lowe MP have all declared payments from the company in the most recent parliamentary register of interests, profitting from a programme set up by the US billionaire.

The revelation marks the latest development between the Reform UK leader and eccentric US billionaire, whose relationship recently took a very public turn for the worst.

open image in gallery Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (PA) ( PA Wire )

The pair have been linked since Donald Trump secured his second term as US president, with Mr Musk becoming a close ally on the campaign trail. Statements from the three would indicate that their politics are all in alignment, but the reality has been far less simple.

Here’s everything you need to know about Elon Musk’s relationship with Nigel Farage:

When did Musk and Farage’s relationship begin?

Mr Musk first began showing an interest in the Reform UK leader in June 2024, nearly half a year before Donald Trump would win his second term as president.

Posting on X, the social media site he bought in 2022, the US billionaire responded to a video uploaded Mr Farage to ask: “Why does the media keep calling you far-right?”

The Reform leader promptly responded: “Because we believe in family, country and strong borders. Call me!”

open image in gallery Nigel Farage and Party treasurer Nick Candy meet Elon Musk in the US (Stuart Mitchell/Reform UK) ( PA Media )

After a few more reaffirming replies to Mr Farage’s content on X – he’s been known to post up to 150 times a day – it would appear Mr Musk’s call finally came as the pair met at Trump’s residency, Mar-a-Lago, in December.

“Britain Needs Reform,” Mr Farage captioned a picture of himself, Mr Musk and Reform UK treasurer Nick Candy stood in front of a portrait of a youthful-looking Trump. “Absolutely,” the US billionaire replied.

This was Mr Musk’s strongest endorsement yet of Reform. Paired with continuous attacks on the new ‘woke’ Labour government, his views on UK politics were laid bare. But it would be the next year when his involvement reached a new level.

Bankrolling rumours

Following Mr Musk’s meeting with Mr Farage, rumours began to swirl that the US tycoon – who is the world’s richest man – was looking to donate substantial sums to Reform.

This was later confirmed by the party leader, who told reporters he was in “open negotiations” with Mr Musk, and confirmed that the pair “did talk about money” at Trump’s Florida retreat.

“He wants to help us, he’s not opposed to the idea of giving us money, provided we can do it legally through UK companies,” he added. Media reports rumoured the amount floated to be $100 million, although Mr Farage shot this figure down.

The political intervention would not be unprecedented for Mr Musk, who donated a substantial amount to Mr Trump’s recent election campaign. Through his super political action committee (Pac), his contribution was reported to exceed $200 million.

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Elon Musk ( AP )

Perhaps in return for his loyalty, Mr Musk has been awarded a front-row seat to the second Trump presidency. The billionaire was soon appointed co-head of the president’s new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and the pair have regularly been spotted together in recent months.

Mr Musk’s allyship with Mr Farage would seem like a natural fit, given that the Reform leader’s relationship with Mr Trump goes back much further. The pair first met in 2016, shortly after the president-elect’s first election victory, and they are thought to have remained allies since.

Responding to 2024 UK general election results, Mr Trump wrote: “Congratulations to Nigel Farage on his big WIN of a Parliament Seat Amid Reform UK Election Success. Nigel is a man who truly loves his Country! DJT.”

Sudden change of heart

But January would see Mr Musk change his mind about his new friend in the UK, and publicly disavow him. Posting on X, the Trump ally wrote: “The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes.”

Reacting with shock, Mr Farage said: “Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual but on this I am afraid I disagree. My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles.”

Although Mr Musk did not mention far-right activist Tommy Robinsion by name, he has in the past been a vocal supporter on X. Mr Robinson is currently serving an 18-month prison sentence for contempt of court for repeating false allegations about a Syrian refugee.

open image in gallery Tommy Robinson (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

It was easy to miss Mr Musk’s change of heart as his post was buried under an avalanche of other posts taking aim at other issues in UK politics.

On the same day, he would also write that the Labour party is “complicit” in grooming gangs in the UK, and spend his time enaging with content from far-right accounts on the platform.

The platform owner would also implicitly back new Reform MP Rupert Lowe on the same day.

Mr Farage has said he wants to “mend” his relationship with Mr Musk during an upcoming visit to the UK, telling reporters: “Not having Elon’s support would damage us with that younger generation because he kind of makes us look cool, so I’m being frank about that, and I am confident that whatever has been said, we can mend. I really think we can.”