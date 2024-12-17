Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nigel Farage has met Elon Musk at Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago mansion amid rumours the tech billionaire is preparing to donate $100m to Reform UK.

The two men met at the Florida club on Monday, alongside Reform’s new party treasurer Nick Candy.

In a statement Mr Farage and Mr Candy said: “We had a great meeting with Elon Musk for an hour yesterday. We learned a great deal about the Trump ground game and will have ongoing discussions on other areas.

"We only have one more chance left to save the West and we can do great things together. Our thanks also to President Trump for allowing us to use Mar-a-Lago for this historic meeting. The special relationship is alive and well.”

The money would be by far the largest donation in British electoral history.

According to The Sunday Times, leading businessmen and Conservative Party officials believe that Musk could hand over the cash as a “f*** you Starmer” payment as part of his feud with the prime minister.

At the end of last month, the controversial tech billionaire and “first buddy” of Donald Trump even shared a post on X claiming that Reform UK will win the next general election, captioning his repost with the word “yes”.

Asked earlier this month about the reports of the massive donation by ITV, Mr Musk denied he was planning to donate $100 million, but his response did not rule out another amount.

Asked by ITV News if he was planning to give the upstart party £80m, he replied “no”.

He was asked about the rumoured donation as he arrived on Capitol Hill in Washington to meet American politicians.

He has been appointed by Mr Trump to lead a new government efficiency commission in the US.

Mr Farage has previously described Mr Musk as "very supportive".

He said: "He thinks that if Reform do well in the UK, we can bring about the same kind of change that he intends to do with Donald Trump in America."

More follows on this breaking news