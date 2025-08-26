Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Children would also be subject to Reform UK’s plan for mass deportations from Britain, Nigel Farage has said.

It came as the Clacton MP launched the party’s “operation restoring justice”, which Reform is billing as a five-year emergency programme to detain and deport illegal migrants and deter future arrivals that they would enact if elected to government.

Some 600,000 asylum seekers could be deported in the first parliament of a Reform UK government, Mr Farage indicated.

Asked whether this would include women and unaccompanied children, the Reform leader said: “Yes, women and children, everybody on arrival will be detained.

“And I've accepted already that how we deal with children is a much more complicated and difficult issue.

“But you know what the people protesting outside the Bell Hotel and at 30 migrant hotels on Saturday around the country weren't doing it because of the few children coming.

“They were doing it because over three quarters of those that come are young undocumented males who come from cultures that are entirely different from ours, who are very unlikely to assimilate into our community, who pose a risk to women and girls, and some of them, I'm afraid, pose a risk to national security. So it’s pretty clear, I think, what our priorities are.”

The party pledged to scale up detention capacity for asylum seekers to 24,000 and secure deals with countries such as Afghanistan, Eritrea and Iran to return migrants to their countries.

Reform UK claims the plan will cost £10 billion to implement but save £7 billion currently spent on illegal migration during the first five years.

The party would leave the European Convention on Human Rights and replace the Human Rights Act with a British Bill of Rights, which would apply only to British citizens and those who have a legal right to live in the UK.

They would also bring forward legislation to make everyone who arrives illegally ineligible for asylum and allow asylum seekers to be detained until deportation.

Mr Farage said the only way to stop small boat arrivals is by “detaining and deporting absolutely anyone that comes via that route”.

“And if we do that, the boats will stop coming within days, because there will be no incentive to pay a trafficker to get into this country.

“If you come to the UK illegally, you will be detained and deported and never, ever allowed to stay, period. That is our big message from today.”

But minister Matthew Pennycook criticised the plans as “unworkable gimmicks”, dismissing Reform’s ideas as something that had been “put together on the back of a fag packet”.

Speaking to Sky News, he added: “This government has secured returns agreements, including groundbreaking pilot agreement with France. We're seeking to secure others, but, frankly, the idea that Nigel Farage and the circus that is Reform can come in and secure those agreements, I think is for the birds”.

