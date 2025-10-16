Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage has labelled Vladimir Putin "a very bad dude" in an apparent bid to counter accusations regarding his trustworthiness on Britain’s national security.

The Reform UK leader also backed shooting down Russian jets entering Nato airspace and supported the use of frozen Russian assets to assist Ukraine.

This declaration comes as his party climbs in the polls, prompting rivals to question his and Reform UK’s stance on Moscow.

Opponents have highlighted Mr Farage’s previous admission of admiring the Russian president "as an operator, but not as a human being," to suggest weakness towards Russia.

But seeking to toughen his line on Thursday, he told Bloomberg’s The Mishal Husain Show: “Clearly, Putin is not a rational man.

“The idea that I’m soft on this is just nonsense.”

He also said: “Obviously, Putin is a very bad dude.

“I was really hoping that Trump would bring Putin to heel, that some kind of compromise could be struck, as it’s just been recently struck with Gaza and Israel. Clearly, that is not going to happen.”

Farage supported the use of frozen Russian assets to assist Ukraine ( Aaron Chown/PA )

Reform has come under pressure after Nathan Gill, the party’s former leader in Wales, pleaded guilty to accepting bribes in exchange for making pro-Russian statements while he was a member of the European Parliament.

“We had a bad apple in this bloke? Yes,” Mr Farage said, adding: “I believe, 100%, with all my heart, there’s nobody else.”

Asked what he would do if Russian jets crossed into allied airspace, Mr Farage said: “Gotta shoot them down.”

He said frozen Russian assets should be used to provide loans for Ukraine “if they’re there through illegal means”.

The Clacton MP said that, in the event of a ceasefire, he could support the presence of British troops in Ukraine as part of a United Nations peacekeeping force if he became prime minister.

It comes after Defence Secretary John Healey warned last month that Mr Farage could not be trusted with Britain’s national security, accusing him and his party of “looking up to” Mr Putin.

“I don’t think Nigel Farage or his party can be trusted with national security,” the Cabinet minister said.