Reform UK candidate drops out and backs Tories amid racism row

A Reform UK candidate has stepped down and backed the Conservatives in another blow to Nigel Farage’s campaign.

Liam Booth-Isherwood criticised a “failure of leadership” and said he had become increasingly disillusioned with the behaviour of the party over allegations of racism.

In announcing he was dropping out of the race, he said he would instead be endoring Tory contender Maggie Throup in the seat of Erewash in Derbyshire.

He said he would instead be supporting Tory candidate Maggie Throup ( @RishiSunak/Twitter )

Given that nominations for the 4 July poll have closed, Mr Booth-Isherwood will still appear on the ballot paper, but he has urged voters to support Ms Throup, who has represented the consistuency since 2015.

Mr Booth-Isherwood said in a statement: “I am today announcing my decision to leave the Reform Party and have suspended my campaign as the Reform candidate for Erewash with immediate effect.

“Over the past few weeks, I have been increasingly disillusioned with the behaviour and conduct of Reform.

“Whilst I have campaigned alongside many decent, honest and hardworking people during the course of the General Election campaign in Erewash, the reports of widespread racism and sexism in Reform have made clear that there is a significant moral issue within certain elements of the party, and the failure of the party’s leadership to not only take this matter seriously, but also to fundamentally address it, has made clear to me that this is no longer a party I want to be associated with.

“As a result, I am announcing my endorsement of the Conservative Party candidate, Maggie Throup, for Erewash. Only she can stop Labour.”

Party chairman Richard Tice claimed the switch in support suggested that Conservatives were offering jobs and inducements to Reform candidates “to persuade them to talk badly of Reform, stand down and then endorse the Tory candidate”.

“This shows dark forces at play by desperate Tories,” he wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

It comes after Mr Farage faced accusations from across the political divide of failing to tackle allegations of racism within Reform which have engulfed the party in recent days.

Nigel Farage has faced accusations from across the political divide of failing to tackle allegations of racism within Reform (Matthew Cooper/PA) ( PA Wire )

Addressing a rally in Birmingham earlier on Sunday, the party leader insisted that “the bad apples are gone” after withdrawing support for three candidates over the row.

Campaigners for Reform in the Clacton seat Mr Farage hopes to win in Essex were also recorded by an undercover journalist from Channel 4 making racist comments, including about the Prime Minister, who is of Indian descent.

Another activist described the Pride flag as “degenerate” and suggested members of the LGBT community are paedophiles.

Mr Farage has suggested that the Channel 4 footage is a “set-up” – a claim the broadcaster strenuously denies.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was hurt and angered by the racist term used about him (Joe Giddens/PA) ( PA Wire )

Meanwhile, Reform has confirmed it has dropped support for candidates Leslie Lilley in Southend East and Rochford; Edward Oakenfull in Derbyshire Dales; and Robert Lomas in Barnsley North.

They will also appear on the ballot paper but have lost party backing.

Channel 4 hit back at the suggestion it had paid Mr Parker to be in the footage, with a spokesperson for the broadcaster saying: “We met Mr Parker for the first time at Reform UK party headquarters, where he was a Reform party canvasser.”

Ms Throup said she was “delighted” that Mr Booth-Isherwood was backing her campaign, saying in a post on X: “He has taken the brave step to make a stand agaist some of the serious issues we have seen within certain elements of the Reform Party, and I commend him for this.”