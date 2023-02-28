Nigel Farage explodes at Rishi Sunak’s ‘disgraceful’ Brexit tactics

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nigel Farage has criticised the decision to involve the King in Brexit discussions.

In a video posted to Twitter, the ex-Brexit Party leader said it is “absolutely disgraceful” that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak asked the King to be involved in Brexit discussions that are “overtly political”.

He said: “The unelected Ursula von der Leyen is making her way to Windsor. Yes, Windsor has been chosen, it’s going to be known as the ‘Windsor Agreement’ and guess what? the King is going to meet her this afternoon.

King Charles III meets European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Getty Images)

“I think this is absolutely disgraceful of Rishi Sunak to ask the King to get involved with something that is overtly political in every way.”

He continued: “I wonder if the King is taking a very big chance with the section of the electorate, the section of this country that actually are his biggest supporters.

“The Unionists like the monarchy, they want to like King Charles, this is going to put an enormous strain on him.”

The King has welcomed EU chief Ursula von der Leyen to Windsor Castle yesterday after she agreed to a historic post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.

Ms Von der Leyen met Charles after holding a joint press conference with Rishi Sunak to unveil the deal, which the prime minister called a “decisive breakthrough”.

Some politicians raised concerns about the monarch being involved in Brexit discussions. Buckingham Palace said Charles was acting on “the government’s advice”. However, Downing Street said it was “fundamentally” a decision for the King.

Downing Street defended the move to advise the King to meet Ms von der Leyen, saying Mr Sunak “fundamentally” believed the final decision was for Charles. “He firmly believes it’s for the King to make those decisions,” the prime minister’s official spokesman said.