Nigel Farage has made his latest hint at a return to frontline politics, declaring: “Never say never.”

After placing third on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, the former UKIP leader launched a stinging attack on the Conservatives and Labour.

He has been expected to use his appearance on the ITV show in a bid to mount a political comeback, having stepped back from the head of the Reform UK party in 2021.

And, as the party, founded as the Brexit Party, drags voters away from the Conservatives, Mr Farage could take a formal role and even fight for a seat at the next general election.

‘I don’t see a Labour Party with the strength to get us out of this mess,’ Nigel Farage said (ITV/Shutterstock)

On Monday morning, Mr Farage lashed out at the “shambles” of Rishi Sunak’s government, adding that Britain is “rudderless”.

“And I don’t see a Labour Party with the strength to get us out of this mess,” he added.

Asked whether he was now considering a comeback, Mr Farage told Good Morning Britain: “The Conservative Party are headed for total defeat… as to whether I have a future in politics, I have no idea at this moment in time.

“But what I would say is never say never.”

Mr Farage highlighted the crunch vote on Mr Sunak’s latest Rwanda plan in the Commons tomorrow, saying it is “effectively a confidence vote on an issue that affects every human being in our country”.

He described the PM as a “lame duck walking” and said Britain needs “people at the top with firm guidance as to where we are going in the future”. “We are rudderless and I don’t see a Labour Party with the strength to get us out of this mess,” Mr Farage added.

It is only the latest hint Mr Farage, who has unsuccessfully stood seven times for a seat in parliament, still harbours political ambitions.

At the Conservative Party conference in October he was one of the star attractions, being mobbed by fans after speaking at an event.

He hinted he could rejoin the party, and even joked that he could be the Tory leader by 2026.

But Richard Tice, who leads the Reform Party, has said the party wants to “punish” the Tories at the next election and that Mr Farage would “find it very hard to resist” playing a greater role.

Reform’s success is seen as potentially catastrophic for the Conservatives, with the party hoovering up support among Brexit-backing red wall seats.

It is currently on 8 per cent in the polls, and Mr Tice has said he would not be surprised to see that climb to 12 per cent before Christmas.

Voters backing Reform in northern seats could split the Tory vote, adding to the scale of an expected Labour win.

Analysis by pollster More in Common last week showed the rise of Reform could cost the Tories as many as 35 seas.