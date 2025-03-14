Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A key ally of Nigel Farage has suggested that he should look to replace his party chairman Zia Yusuf in a bid to regain stability after a chaotic week for Reform UK.

Raheem Kassam, a former aid to Mr Farage who now has close links to Donald Trump’s White House and the Republicans and is close to his former chief strategist Steve Bannon, has suggested that the Reform leader needs make some changes.

It comes after days of bitter infighting, with Mr Farage suspending one of its five MPs, Rupert Lowe, amid claims he made “verbal threats” against Mr Yusuf. Mr Lowe denies the claims and says he has been targeted because he questioned the Reform leader’s “messianic” tendencies.

In his defence of Mr Farage, Mr Kassam suggested he should look at reorganising his top team.

He said: “Farage isn’t a dictator. He’s one of the most reasonable people in politics. He’s moved aside when it made sense, and he’s returned when asked.

“He’s also a meritocrat. If someone comes along who can run the party better than its current chairman, or if a deputy could help augment the work, he’d be all over it.”

He went on: “The problem is everyone has his number and any time anyone has a problem in the party they immediately call Nigel, and drag him into their fights. If he doesn’t side with them, or tries to stay neutral, they lash out. I’ve seen it a thousand times.

“If anything, he needs a militant chief of staff to police his time and keep him above the fray. This is the next prime minister we’re talking about now, not the MEP for the South East anymore. They need to get his team right and support him wholeheartedly. No one has put more into this movement than him. We owe him our loyalty.”

open image in gallery Farage and Yusuf at a press conference ( Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire )

It comes as Techne UK’s latest weekly tracker poll for The Independent, shows that Reform have dropped to their lowest showing since the end of January after the chaos of the past week.

According to the result, Reform are down one point to 24 per cent, down two from their peak four weeks ago, while Kemi Badenoch’s Tories seem to be the main beneficiaries going up one to 22 per cent.

Labour are also down one point to 27 per cent but maintain a three-point lead, while the Lib Dems have hit their highest point in 2025 going up one to 14 per cent.

Reform are still favourite to win the Runcorn and Helsby by-election, but pressure is now on Mr Farage and his chairman Mr Yusuf to deliver victory there and prove the party is a serious threat in Labour areas.

But Reform’s slip in the polls appears to be related to the question marks over Nigel Farage’s leadership in the wake of the row with Mr Lowe.

The Great Yarmouth MP was suspended after claims were made of bullying in his office and he is being investigated the police over alleged threats to Mr Yusuf.

But Mr Lowe and his allies have alleged that he is the victim of a “witch hunt” as the latest leading figure seen as a threat to Mr Farage following Elon Musk endorsing him as an alternative leader.

open image in gallery Raheem Kassam, former chief adviser to Nigel Farage ( Yui Mok/PA )

The row has become the first serious crisis for Mr Farage and Reform since the general election where they at one point appeared to be on trajectory to possibly winning the next general election.

However, a number of critics have turned their fire on Mr Yusuf and his running of the party.

Techne’s UK’s chief executive Michela Morizzo, suggested the Reform’s vote share going down was a result of a difficult week but also linked it to Mr Farage’s close relationship with President Trump.

She said: “Reform UK has registered a one per cent point drop. Although modest, this decline may suggest a waning momentum for populist narratives at a time where Trump’s aggressive economic policies are reshaping global dynamics.”

But she noted that the issues with Reform are not bringing about a major recovery for the Tories.

She said: “The Conservatives have experienced a slight recovery, now at 22 per cent, which underscores the party’s ongoing difficulty in reversing its decline over recent years.”

Reform and Mr Yusuf have been approached for comment.