Government refuses to say how many sanctioned Russians have non-dom status

Ministers claim they are ‘protecting taxpayers money’ but not revealing the number

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Wednesday 27 April 2022 17:13
Comments
<p>Rishi Sunak’s wife had non-dom status until recently </p>

Rishi Sunak’s wife had non-dom status until recently

(AFP/Getty)

The government has refused to say how many Russians sanctioned because of their links to the Kremlin benefit from UK non-dom tax status, as calls grow to scrap the perk.

Ministers claimed they were trying to "protect taxpayers money" by not revealing the extent of the breaks, an excuse opposition MPs described as "absurd".

Opposition MPs have sent a series of parliamentary written questions to ministers but were told it would be too much work to provide an answer.

The information is held by HMRC because they know the nationality of people with non-dom status and the identity of people hit by sanctions – but ministers say they could only put it together for release at "disproportionate cost"

“The extensive work that would have been needed to provide the information requested would have greatly exceeded the disproportionate cost threshold for parliamentary questions, as set out in government guidance. This threshold is rightly in place to protect taxpayers’ money," a government spokesperson told The Independent.

Recommended

It comes as the Liberal Democrats bring forward a bill which would force the Chancellor and other government ministers to reveal whether they or any member of their household has ever claimed the tax break.

The Independent reported earlier this month that Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty had the status, a revelation that caused a storm and led to her giving it up.

Under non-domiciled status people resident in Britain do not have to pay UK tax on their overseas earning, but the perk is only available to wealthy people willing to drop a £30,000 fee on the privilege. As a result it only makes financial sense for people with very high incomes.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

Labour has called for the status to be scrapped and replaced with a less extensive scheme more in line with other European countries.

Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Christine Jardine told The Independent: “It’s crucial that the government comes clean on how many sanctioned Russian oligarchs previously benefited from non-dom status.

"The lack of transparency over whether Putin’s cronies were allowed to use these loopholes is staggering.

Recommended

“It's also absurd for the government to claim it would be too costly to provide this information, when this is about ensuring people pay their fair share of tax.

"Sunlight is the best disinfectant - the Conservative Government must provide clarity on how non-dom status is being used, and by who.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in