Lib Dems say North Shropshire by-election is now ‘coin toss’ as Labour denies giving up

Keir Starmer’s party denies making ‘gentleman’s agreement’ to give liberals a clear run

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Wednesday 15 December 2021 23:13
Comments
<p>Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)</p>

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(PA Wire)

The North Shropshire by-election is now a “coin toss” between the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives, Ed Davey has claimed.

Speaking on the eve of the contest, the Lib Dem leader urged Labour and Green voters to “lend us their support” to defeat Boris Johnson’s party by backing their candidate Helen Morgan.

It comes after Labour denied there was a “gentleman’s agreement” with the Liberals to dial back campaigning and give Mr Davey’s party a free run.

The Lib Dems are widely seen as the challenger in the usually safe Tory seat despite coming third last time – and have swamped the contest with activists from around the country.

Helen Morgan of the Liberal Democrats

(Getty Images)

Recommended

Asked whether they had dialled back campaigning to increase the chances of Tory candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst being defeated, a Labour spokesperson said: “You had Angela Rayner there yesterday, you’ve got two members of the shadow cabinet there, at least, today that I’ve already seen on social media are there, they're campaigning.

“We’ve got a brilliant local candidate in Ben Wood and we’ve run a focused campaign there, and I think what’s clear is that Boris Johnson’s incompetence and broken promises is what’s coming up repeatedly on the doorstep.”

Asked how confident the party was of its chance, the Labour spokesperson added: “There’s only 24 hours to wait, so let’s wait and see what the result is.”

Some critics of the government want non-Conservative parties to team up, or at least cooperate more in a bid to oust the Tories – but such efforts have rarely got off the ground.

Speaking on the eve of the contest, Mr Davey said: “This crucial by-election is now a coin toss between the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

“Throughout this campaign, lifelong Conservative voters have told us they are switching to the Liberal Democrats because they are tired of being taken for granted by Boris Johnson.

“People in North Shropshire and around the country deserve a fair deal where everyone plays by the same rules – including those in Downing Street.

Recommended

“We know that every vote today will count, and that the future direction of the country is at stake. If Labour and Green voters lend us their support, we can deal a hammer blow to Boris Johnson and tell him that the party is over.”

The contest was triggered by the resignation of former MP Owen Paterson following a row over his second job.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in