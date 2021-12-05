Anger over ambulances may offer key to by-election upset, Liberal Democrats claim

Liberal Democrats believe that local anger over underperforming ambulance services may offer them an opportunity to pull off a surprise victory in next week’s North Shropshire by-election to match their shock capture of Chesham & Amersham on a 25 per cent swing earlier this year.
The rural seat has been solidly Conservative since its creation in 1983 and Lib Dems were a distant third in 2019, but internal party polling seen by The Independent has given strategists hope that they could be within reach of another breakthrough.
They claim that Boris Johnson’s campaign visit to the constituency on Friday was an indication that the prime minister is “scared of an upset” and said that the loss of the stronghold seat would provoke a “political earthquake” in Downing Street.
Canvassing returns show Lib Dems in a better position among postal voters than at the same point in the Chesham & Amersham campaign, with the gap closing by seven points in the last week alone, they said.
Along with dissatisfaction over former Tory MP Owen Paterson’s involvement in a sleaze scandal - and Mr Johnson’s botched attempt to save him - Ed Davey’s party believes that disgruntlement over the government’s handling of the NHS may be turning North Shropshire voters away from the Conservatives ahead of the 16 December ballot.
Shropshire’s council was recently told that the county “ran out” of ambulances at one point last month because all of the emergency vehicles were queuing outside hospitals.
And all four of the county’s community ambulance stations - including Oswestry and Market Drayton in North Shropshire - were closed in October as the West Midlands Ambulance Service concentrated facilities in Shrewsbury and Telford.
Polling of voters nationally conducted for the Lib Dems showed that pressure on ambulance services is more likely than other NHS-related issues to make former Tory voters think negatively about the Johnson administration.
The survey by Savanta ComRes found that, when asked which of four issues were most likely to turn them against the Tories, 32 per cent of those who backed the Conservatives in 2019 chose problems with the ambulance service, against 21 per cent who opted for difficulties getting same-day GP appointments, 20 per cent the closure of rural hospitals and 10 per cent GP numbers.
It comes after Liberal Democrats revealed that all 10 regional NHS Ambulance services in England are at the highest level of alert, meaning they are facing “extreme pressure.” NHS figures showed that waiting times reached a record high in October, with heart attack and stroke victims facing average delays of 55 minutes for an ambulance to turn up.
Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP has proposed a new law to require the government to publish more localised data on ambulance waiting times to help local communities hold ministers to account.
Ms Cooper told The Independent: “Boris Johnson’s government is running local health services into the ground and former Conservative voters in rural areas like North Shropshire feel taken for granted and outright ignored.
“Record long ambulance waits are leaving vulnerable patients stuck in queues outside hospitals for hours without the treatment they need. People are being left scared, panicked and with worsening symptoms, and in extreme cases dying when they might have been saved.
“The law that I am proposing would force ministers to publish ambulance waiting times by local area so every community can hold this government to account and demand better health services.
“This by-election is a chance for people in North Shropshire to send a powerful message to Boris Johnson’s Conservatives that their concerns about overstretched local health services can’t be ignored any longer. A victory for the Liberal Democrat candidate Helen Morgan would cause a political earthquake in the heart of Downing Street. She will stand up for local communities and their health services that have been neglected for far too long.”
