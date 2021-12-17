Public ‘fed up’ with the Tories but Boris Johnson still a vote-winner, party chair claims
‘The prime minister is an electoral asset for the Conservative party’, Oliver Downde insists - brushing off by-election battering
The Conservative party chair says the disastrous by-election defeat in North Shropshire shows the public is “fed up” with the government – but he insisted Boris Johnson is still a vote-winner.
Oliver Dowden admitted his party had been given “a kicking”, but argued the Tories have recovered before from mid-term by-election thumpings, saying: “It happens time and time again.”
On Mr Johnson – blamed by Tory MPs for a self-inflicted blunders over sleaze and lockdown-busting parties – Mr Dowden insisted: “I think the prime minister is an electoral asset for the Conservative party.
“On the big calls, the prime minister has the vision and the direction to get us through this difficult period.”
He pointed to the fast-expanding booster jab campaign and falling unemployment, but admitted he had “no idea” whether Tory MPs are sending in letters to try to trigger a no-confidence vote in Mr Johnson.
