Watch live as Rishi Sunak speaks on final day of Good Friday Agreement conference
Watch live as Rishi Sunak speaks on the final day of the conference at Northern Ireland’s Queen’s University to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
In a closing speech at the Agreement 25 Conference in Belfast, the prime minister is expected to hail the 1998 peace deal as one of the most extraordinary political achievements in recent history.
He will also vow to “fulfil the promise of the Good Friday Agreement” by bringing jobs and investment to Northern Ireland.
“Together we must fulfil the true promise of the 1998 Agreement,” Mr Sunak will tell an audience of global leaders.
“That future enshrined in the very words of the text - of ‘sustained economic growth’, and where we tackle the problems of ‘a divided society’.
“And I will give everything to help deliver that vision.
“BGFA [Belfast Good Friday Agreement] promised prosperity and a more integrated society and we have work to do to deliver on that promise.”
