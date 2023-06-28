Jump to content

Watch live: MPs question DUP leader about effectiveness of Good Friday Agreement

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 28 June 2023 09:34
Watch live as MPs question Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson about the effectiveness of the Good Friday Agreement on Wednesday, 28 June.

The party leader and Naomi Long, leader of the Alliance Party, are giving evidence to a committee on how well the power-sharing government set up after the agreement operates as the committee discusses how to make the devolved institution work better.

In 1998, a power-sharing government was established in the Good Friday Agreement.

The Northern Ireland model's main features are cross-community power sharing at executive level, including the joint office of First Minister and deputy First Minister, and a multi-party executive.

Additionally, the First and deputy First Ministers are one unionist and one nationalist.

In February 2022 the DUP withdrew from the Northern Ireland executive in protest against post-Brexit trade rules.

They have said that they will not return unless changes are made to trading agreements.

