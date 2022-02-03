Northern Ireland’s first minister quits over Protocol row

Northern Ireland’s DUP first minister Paul Givan has resigned, bringing the power-sharing executive which governs the province under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement to the brink of collapse.

In an emotional statement at Stormont, Mr Givan said that the Northern Ireland Protocol agreed as part of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal had disturbed the “delicate balance” between communities established in the 1998 GFA and the 2006 St Andrews deal on devolution.

Mr Givan’s departure will automatically force Michelle O’Neill, his Sinn Fein deputy, out of office.

Announcing his resignation, the outgoing first minister said: “The delicate balance created by the Belfast and St Andrews agreements has been impacted by the agreement made by the United Kingdom Government and the European Union, which created the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“The consent principle is a cornerstone of the Belfast Agreement. And it is my earnest desire that all sections of the community will soon be able to give consent to the restoration of a fully functioning executive through a resolution to the issues that have regrettably brought us to this point.”

The turmoil comes after the DUP unilaterally announced a halt to Brexit port food checks, in an apparent breach of the Protocol and EU Withdrawal Agreement.

Brussels accused the UK of breaking the agreement, with European commissioner for financial stability Mairead McGuinness branding the move “an absolute breach of international law”.

But the Westminster government attempted to distance itself from the decision, insisting the implementation of port checks was a matter for the devolved authority.

Although the rest of the Stormont Executive can remain in place without the first minister, it is not take significant decisions, preventing the coalition from agreeing a crucial three-year budget.