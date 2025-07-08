UK public finances in ‘vulnerable position’ after Starmer’s U-turns, OBR warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s public finances are in a “relatively vulnerable position”, the official spending watchdog has warned, with recent attempts to shore up the government’s balance sheet showing limited success.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said Sir Keir Starmer’s U-turns on benefit cuts and winter fuel payments were driving the continued increase in government debt.

In a stark warning, the watchdog said debt would hit more than 270 per cent of the UK’s entire economic output by the early 2070s.

open image in gallery Rachel Reeves is under huge pressure ahead of the Budget this autumn ( AFP/Getty )

The ever-expanding debt pile is causing a “substantial erosion of the UK's capacity to respond to future shocks and growing pressures on the public finances”, the OBR added.

Rachel Reeves is scrambling to fill a multi-billion pound black hole in the public finances ahead of her second Budget this autumn.

The chancellor will have to find an additional £5bn to plug the gap left by Sir Keir’s climbdown on welfare reform, as well as more than £1bn to fund winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners after a previous U-turn.

The chancellor’s headroom against her existing fiscal rules is also vulnerable to any downgrade since the OBR’s last economic growth forecast, which looks likely amid the fallout from Donald Trump’s global trade war.

In a report which will set alarm bells ringing in the Treasury, the OBR said: “The UK’s public finances have emerged from a series of major global economic shocks in a relatively vulnerable position.”

At the end of last year, government debt stood at 94 per cent of GDP, the sixth highest among the world’s advanced economies, while the UK was facing the third-highest borrowing costs in the world.

The OBR said recent attempts to shore up the government’s balance sheet have “met with only limited and temporary success” and “borrowing remained elevated because governments have reversed plans to consolidate the public finances”.

“Planned tax rises have been reversed, and, more significantly, planned spending reductions have been abandoned,” it said.

open image in gallery The chancellor was seen crying in the Commons after the government’s welfare U-turn ( Parliament TV )

Amid mounting pressure from backbench MPs, Sir Keir last week ripped up plans to cut £5bn from the welfare bill. He had previously reversed course on a decision to scrap winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners.

The result of the U-turns and spending cuts has been public debt soaring to its highest level since the 1960s, with the OBR forecasting further increases in the medium term.

With economic growth faltering and interest rates rising, halting the increase in national debt “has become considerably more challenging”, the OBR said.

As well as warning about the parlous state of the public finances currently, the OBR highlighted several risks facing the UK, chiefly rising geopolitical tensions.

The watchdog said Mr Trump has overseen the largest increase in effective global tariff rates in more than a century, while simultaneously piling pressure on Sir Keir to hike defence spending as a share of GDP.

The prime minister responded by vowing the biggest increase in defence spending since the Cold War, cutting the international aid budget to spend 2.5 per cent of defence by 2027.

Longer term, the watchdog said the pressures of Britain’s ageing population, rising healthcare costs and other age-related spending would see government debt soar to unprecedented levels.

The OBR said borrowing will soar to more than 20 per cent of the size of the economy, while the debt pile is expected to surpass 270 per cent of GDP by the early 2070s.

Among age-related spending, the OBR highlighted the soaring state pension bill, which is being pushed up by the growing number of people above the age threshold.

Its report said the cost of the state pension has "risen steadily over the past eight decades", from around 2 per cent of GDP in the mid-20th century to the current 5 per cent of GDP, or £138bn, and is estimated to rise to 7.7 per cent of GDP in the early 2070s.

Demographic changes - more people living longer, healthier lives - and the triple lock up-rating mechanism are among the drivers for the continued rise, according to the OBR.

It added: "Due to inflation and earnings volatility over its first two decades in operation, the triple lock has cost around three times more than initial expectations."

The non-earnings-linked element of the lock has been triggered "in eight of the 13 years to date" because inflation "has turned out to be significantly more volatile" than expected, according to the OBR.

It said: "As a result, and despite the suspension of the triple lock for one year during the pandemic, the triple lock is expected to have cost £15.5bn annually by 2029-30, around three times higher than initial expectations."